Relive PSG's perfect campaign to reach FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final

Relive PSG's perfect campaign to reach FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final

With one match standing between them and history, PSG have a golden chance to complete a historic quadruple and cement their reputation as the world's premier footballing side.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Paris Saint-Germain have stamped their dominance on the world stage, marching into the FIFA Club World Cup final after a scintillating 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid in the semi-finals. With Champions League, Ligue 1, and Coupe de France trophies already in their cabinet this season, PSG now have the opportunity to cap off an extraordinary campaign with global glory.
 
A season defined by collective brilliance 
Following the departures of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, and Neymar, many questioned whether PSG could maintain its elite status. Instead, under the steady leadership of Luis Enrique, the club has responded with a united squad of stars rather than a single superstar. “We want 11 stars…maybe 14–15 in our squad,” Enrique emphasized at a press conference. “There isn’t a single PSG fan acting as the star, the whole of the Parc des Princes is the star, and that’s what we want on the pitch.”
 
 
This philosophy paid off resoundingly. After dismantling Inter Milan 5–0 in the Champions League final and beating top-tier opponents such as Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid, PSG arrived at the Club World Cup as overwhelming favourites. 

Semi-Final statement: Real Madrid rout 
The semi-final clash in New Jersey showcased PSG at their absolute best. Two goals from Fabián Ruiz, a strike from Ousmane Dembélé, and a late goal sealed a perfect 4-0 victory. Enrique described the win as validation of their collective approach: “We have been absolutely incredible, we have written history and we want to keep going and win Sunday’s game. We need to win to put the icing on the cake.”
 
Captain Marquinhos, witnessing the transformation firsthand, praised the squad's unity and performance: “In terms of results, this is definitely the best team I have been in at PSG…Taking it all into consideration, this is the team that has done most collectively.”
 
Final showdown with Chelsea 
On Sunday, PSG will face Chelsea in what promises to be a tightly contested final at MetLife Stadium. Enrique was quick to caution against complacency: “If you think this game will be a walk in the park, you really don’t know what football is about…Chelsea have talented individuals and they can defend under pressure. Their team is on par with us.”
 
Marquinhos echoed that sentiment, recognizing the rarity and importance of the opportunity: “It’s a golden opportunity in a competition that happens every four years…In a final, it’s a 50–50 bet, but we really want this title and that’s our mindset at the moment.”
 
A legacy in the making 
PSG’s journey through this global tournament has been a testament to their collective strength, tactical discipline, and unwavering determination. Rather than relying on star power, they have built their success on shared responsibility and depth. As Enrique so aptly put it, this squad is “above individual players”, a cohesive unit destined to leave a lasting legacy.
 
With one match standing between them and history, PSG have a golden chance to complete a historic quadruple and cement their reputation as the world’s premier footballing side. 
PSG road to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025
 
  • PSG 4-0 Atletico Madrid
  • PSG 0-1 Botafogo
  • Seattle Sounders 0-2 PSG
  • PSG 4-0 Inter Miami (Round of 16)
  • PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich (Quarters)
  • PSG 4-0 Real Madrid (Semi-finals)
  • PSG vs Chelsea (Final)
 

Topics : Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

