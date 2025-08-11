Home / Sports / Football News / How ex-Chelsea star David Luiz influenced Joao Pedro to sign for the club

How ex-Chelsea star David Luiz influenced Joao Pedro to sign for the club

Chelsea FC acquired the services of the Brazilian striker Joao Pedro for £60 million ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign.

Club World cup champions Chelsea FC have been in a brilliant run of form ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, winning the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after finishing last season with the UEFA Conference League and booking a UCL spot in the league under Enzo Maresca.
 
They acquired the services of Brighton striker Joao Pedro for £60 million ahead of the Club World Cup campaign and the Brazilian has had a brilliant start to life as a Chelsea player, scoring goals on his debut and lifting his first title as well.
 
Speaking on JioHotstar, João Pedro shared his feelings after signing for Chelsea. “It was a great moment to meet everyone. Miami felt similar to Brazil, which helped me settle in. I’d been talking to Andrey [Andrey Santos] on Instagram, asking about the team, the club, and he said really good things. So, I’m happy to have joined.”
 
While Pedro did say joining Chelsea was a great moment, a former Chelsea star also helped him make his mind before making the move. Former Blues defender David Luiz, who had a great spell with the London club, guided Pedro as a fellow Brazilian and showed him the path as to how he can grow in the club in the future. 
 
“I’m a little close to David Luiz. I spoke with him about Chelsea, my career, and how I can develop better, and he has been very helpful to me.” Pedro said.
 
Pedro did see the people in Brazil supporting Chelsea during his childhood days and was attracted to the club because of their history as well.
 
“It’s because of the club’s history. Growing up in Brazil, I saw so many people watch football and support Chelsea. I was one of those youngsters. Chelsea had brilliant players in the past and still has great players now. It’s a big club, and that’s why I chose to join.” Pedro said on why he chose Chelsea.
 
On the qualities he brings to Chelsea 
“I’m a player who thrives on technique and enjoys scoring goals. Having played in midfield during my younger years, I’ve developed the vision to deliver precise passes for my teammates. Overall, I’d describe myself as a technically gifted footballer with quality on the ball.”
 
On how his Premier League and European experience has shaped him
 
“Spending several years in one league helps a player adjust more easily. Switching from my former club to Chelsea feels smoother because I’m staying within the same league, just surrounded by different teammates. Once I start training with them, I’m confident it will click. My experience here means the transition will be far simpler.” 
 
On his ambitions at Chelsea 
“When you sign for Chelsea, the mindset is clear, winning trophies. Every competition we enter, we wear the Chelsea badge with the intention of lifting silverware. That’s exactly what I aim to achieve, success and titles for this club.”
 
Catch the Premier League 2025-26 season live from August 16 on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

