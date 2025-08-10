FA Community Shield winners list; Which team has the most titles?

While many lament the loss of tradition in today’s football landscape, the Community Shield has remained a constant presence in the English game for over 100 years.
Though its prestige has diminished over time, much like other domestic competitions, the fixture still signals the unofficial start of the new season. To some, it’s seen as little more than a high-profile friendly, but it continues to hold a place on the football calendar.
The format of the Community Shield has evolved since its first edition in 1908. It wasn’t until 1930 that the match regularly featured the league champions against the FA Cup winners. The version we now recognize was formalized in 1974 by then-FA Secretary Ted Croker.
While it may not be considered a major piece of silverware, clubs still count Community Shield wins among their historical achievements.
Who has won the most FA Community Shields?
Manchester United lead the way with the highest number of FA Community Shield wins. Given their consistent success in both the Premier League and the FA Cup, it's no surprise the Red Devils top the list.
Top FA Community Shield Winners:
Manchester United – 21 titles
Arsenal – 17 titles
Liverpool – 16 titles
Everton – 9 titles
Tottenham Hotspur – 7 titles
=5. Manchester City – 7 titles
6. Chelsea – 4 titles
=6. English Professionals XI – 4 titles
=6. Wolverhampton Wanderers – 4 titles
What is the biggest win in Community Shield history?
The largest margin of victory came in 1913 when the English Professionals XI thrashed the English Amateurs XI 7-2.
How many times have Liverpool won the Community Shield?
Liverpool have claimed the title sixteen times in their history.
What does the FA Community Shield winner receive?
The winning team lifts the season’s first trophy, the Community Shield, symbolizing the curtain-raiser to the English football campaign.
Here’s a look at the clubs with the most success in this long-standing fixture:
|FA Community Shield winners list
|Season
|Team
|25/26
|Crystal Palace
|24/25
|Manchester City
|23/24
|Arsenal FC
|22/23
|Liverpool FC
|21/22
|Leicester City
|20/21
|Arsenal FC
|19/20
|Manchester City
|18/19
|Manchester City
|17/18
|Arsenal FC
|16/17
|Manchester United
|15/16
|Arsenal FC
|14/15
|Arsenal FC
|13/14
|Manchester United
|12/13
|Manchester City
|11/12/25
|Manchester United
|10/11/25
|Manchester United
|09/10/25
|Chelsea FC
|08/09/25
|Manchester United
|07/08/25
|Manchester United
|06/07/25
|Liverpool FC
|05/06/25
|Chelsea FC
|04/05/25
|Arsenal FC
|03/04/25
|Manchester United
|02/03/25
|Arsenal FC
|01/02/25
|Liverpool FC
|00/01
|Chelsea FC
|99/00
|Arsenal FC
|98/99
|Arsenal FC
|97/98
|Manchester United
|96/97
|Manchester United
|95/96
|Everton FC
|94/95
|Manchester United
|93/94
|Manchester United
|92/93
|Leeds United
|91/92
|Arsenal FC
|91/92
|Tottenham Hotspur
|90/91
|Liverpool FC
|90/91
|Manchester United
|89/90
|Liverpool FC
|88/89
|Liverpool FC
|87/88
|Everton FC
|86/87
|Liverpool FC
|86/87
|Everton FC
|85/86
|Everton FC
|84/85
|Everton FC
|83/84
|Manchester United
|82/83
|Liverpool FC
|81/82
|Tottenham Hotspur
|81/82
|Aston Villa
|80/81
|Liverpool FC
|79/80
|Liverpool FC
|78/79
|Nottingham Forest
|77/78
|Liverpool FC
|77/78
|Manchester United
|76/77
|Liverpool FC
|75/76
|Derby County
|74/75
|Liverpool FC
|73/74
|Burnley FC
|72/73
|Manchester City
|71/72
|Leicester City
|70/71
|Everton FC
|69/70
|Leeds United
|68/69
|Manchester City
|67/68
|Manchester United
|67/68
|Tottenham Hotspur
|66/67
|Liverpool FC
|65/66
|Liverpool FC
|65/66
|Manchester United
|64/65
|Liverpool FC
|64/65
|West Ham United
|63/64
|Everton FC
|62/63
|Tottenham Hotspur
|61/62
|Tottenham Hotspur
|60/61
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|60/61
|Burnley FC
|59/60
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|58/59
|Bolton Wanderers
|57/58
|Manchester United
|56/57
|Manchester United
|55/56
|Chelsea FC
|54/55
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|54/55
|West Bromwich Albion
|53/54
|Arsenal FC
|52/53
|Manchester United
|51/52
|Tottenham Hotspur
|49/50
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|49/50
|Portsmouth FC
|48/49
|Arsenal FC
|38/39
|Arsenal FC
|37/38
|Manchester City
|36/37
|Sunderland AFC
|35/36
|Sheffield Wednesday
|34/35
|Arsenal FC
|33/34
|Arsenal FC
|32/33
|Everton FC
|31/32
|Arsenal FC
|30/31
|Arsenal FC
|1929/30
|FA Professionals XI
|1928/29
|Everton FC
|1927/28
|Cardiff City
|1926/27
|FA Amateurs XI
|1925/26
|FA Amateurs XI
|1924/25
|FA Professionals XI
|1923/24
|FA Professionals XI
|1922/23
|Huddersfield Town
|1921/22
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1920/21
|West Bromwich Albion
|1913/14
|FA Professionals XI
|1912/13
|Blackburn Rovers
|1911/12
|Manchester United
|1910/11
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1909/10
|Newcastle United
|1908/09
|Manchester United
|1906/07
|Newcastle United