Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga live match time and streaming

At the Santiago Bernabeu, a sea of white will witness the clash of Spain's footballing giants in one of the season's most eagerly awaited fixtures.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
The fiercest rivalry in La Liga returns on Sunday as Real Madrid host Barcelona in the 262nd edition of El Clásico.
 
At the Santiago Bernabéu, a sea of white will witness the clash of Spain’s footballing giants in one of the season’s most eagerly awaited fixtures. Barcelona, led by the young star Lamine Yamal, will take on their arch-rivals, Real Madrid, powered by Kylian Mbappé.
 
Recent encounters have favored the Catalans, who swept all four meetings against Madrid last season, netting 16 goals across competitions and completing a domestic treble while leaving Los Blancos in the dust. The Spaniards will look to maintain that dominance, confident after their previous triumphs.
 
However, Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso appear revitalized, sitting atop the La Liga table with eight wins in nine league outings. Barcelona trails closely by just two points, meaning this weekend’s clash could prove pivotal in the title race. A win for either side would provide a significant boost in momentum and could be the first major shift in the battle for Spanish football supremacy this season.
 
Real Madrid team news
 
Real Madrid could receive a significant boost ahead of Sunday’s El Clásico, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, and Dean Huijsen all participating in training and expected to be fit for selection.
 
Ferland Mendy has also returned to action after featuring in Los Blancos’ midweek clash with Juventus. While it is uncertain if Xabi Alonso will risk any of the returning defenders in such a high-stakes match, Huijsen appears most likely to start.
 
Meanwhile, David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger remain sidelined with injuries, and Dani Ceballos is also doubtful for the showdown against Barcelona. 
 
FC Barcelona team news
 
Barcelona are grappling with a significant injury crisis ahead of El Clásico, with Joan García, Marc-André ter Stegen, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Dani Olmo all sidelined.
 
Raphinha had been aiming to return in time for the clash, but the Brazilian is expected to miss the crucial encounter after missing Friday’s training session. Jules Koundé is also a doubt, having skipped training.
 
On a positive note for Hansi Flick, Frenkie de Jong appears likely to recover from a recent illness and should rejoin the midfield alongside Pedri, providing some relief amid the squad’s injury troubles.
 
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona starting 11 (probable)
 
Real Madrid starting 11 (probable): Courtois; Valverde, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouaméni; Bellingham, Güler; Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior.
 
FC Barcelona starting 11 (probable): Szczęsny; E. García, Araújo, Cubarsí, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, López, Rashford; Torres.
 

La Liga: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona live telecast and streaming details

 
When will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona be played?
 
The La Liga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be played on October 26.
 
What time will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona begin on October 26?
 
The La Liga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will start at 8:45 PM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the La Liga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona?
 
Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid will host the La Liga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.
 
Where will the live telecast of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
 

Topics :Football NewsReal MadridFC Barcelona

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

