Messi India Tour 2025 Day 3: What fans can expect from Delhi leg of event?

The much-anticipated India tour of Argentina and FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is set to conclude today with a jam-packed schedule in Delhi. The journey, which started in a chaotic manner in Kolkata, went on to deliver on its hype in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Around 30 thousand fans are expected to witness exhibition match which is scheduled to take place from 2:50 PM IST, involving Messi at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Now, the football legend's India visit after 14 long years is expected to finish on a high note in the country's capital. But what can fans expect from the final day of Messi's India tour? Take a look.

Messi’s India tour: Itinerary for Delhi leg After a chaotic opening in Kolkata, followed by successful events in Hyderabad and Mumbai, Lionel Messi will bring the spotlight to New Delhi for the fourth and final leg of his GOAT Tour on Monday. Messi is scheduled to arrive in the capital on Sunday morning, travelling directly from Mumbai, ahead of a tightly packed itinerary that combines football action with ceremonial engagements. The centrepiece of the Delhi leg will be the GOAT Cup exhibition match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The exhibition will feature a 9v9 game involving Minerva Academy’s U14 and U15 teams, with Indian cricket star Virat Kohli listed among the special guests. The event is designed to showcase grassroots football while placing Messi at the heart of the celebrations.

As per the tentative agenda for December 15, the programme will begin with welcome music at 2:30 pm, followed by the start of a celebrity football match at 2:50 pm. Messi is expected to attend the celebrity match around 3:30 pm before taking part in a football clinic with 30 selected children at approximately 3:45 pm. The on-field and fan-focused activities will conclude with a stage ceremony and felicitation scheduled for around 4:20 pm. Messi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi Following the public events, Messi is expected to take part in a private meet-and-greet around 4:30 pm. The meetings are likely to include interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, followed by a separate engagement with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief Justice of India, rounding off the final stop of his India tour.