Lionel Messi's India Tour 2025: Check full itinerary for his four-day visit

The Argentina and Barcelona legend and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi is set to script a historic chapter in Indian football as he begins his much-anticipated India Tour 2025, a four-day visit spanning Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

The tour, designed as a blend of celebration and outreach, will see the global icon engage with fans, dignitaries and young footballers, while also taking part in exhibition matches, cultural events and charity initiatives.

Officials associated with the tour have indicated that the itinerary reflects Messi’s stature as a sporting great, while also underlining India’s growing presence on the global football map.

From unveiling a statue in his honour to meeting the country's top leadership, Messi's visit promises to be one of the most high-profile sporting events India has witnessed. Kolkata hosts grand opening of the GOAT India Tour Messi's India tour will kick off in Kolkata on December 13, a city with a rich footballing heritage and special significance for the Argentine star, who last played there in 2011. He is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata at 1:30 am, marking the start of a packed day.

The morning programme begins with a meet-and-greet session from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, followed by the virtual inauguration of Messi’s statue between 10:30 am and 11:15 am. Messi will then reach the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) between 11:15 am and 11:25 am, with actor Shah Rukh Khan expected to arrive at 11:30 am. At 12:00 pm, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former India captain Sourav Ganguly are scheduled to join the event, leading into a friendly match segment, felicitation ceremony and fan interaction from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm. Messi will depart Kolkata for Hyderabad at 2:00 pm.

Hyderabad leg features evening match and concert Later on December 13, Messi will headline the Hyderabad leg of the tour. The key highlight is a 7v7 exhibition match scheduled for 7:00 pm at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, featuring Messi and other football personalities. The match will be followed by a musical concert, turning the evening into a festival-style celebration for fans. Mumbai blends sport, celebrities and charity Messi will travel to Mumbai on December 14, where his schedule focuses on sport and philanthropy. He is set to participate in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India at 3:30 pm, before taking part in a celebrity football match at 4:00 pm.