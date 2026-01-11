Lamine Yamal's cryptic move ahead of Real Madrid vs Barcelona Super Cup tie

The Spanish Super Cup Final between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid is set to take place today in Saudi Arabia, with both teams expected to field their strongest lineups. Among the key players is 18-year-old Lamine Yamal, who did not start in Barcelona’s semi-final match against Athletic Bilbao earlier this week but is expected to feature in the starting XI against Real Madrid.

Yamal came on in the second half of the semi-final as manager Hansi Flick chose to avoid risking the young talent to injury. Ahead of today’s crucial El Clásico, however, Yamal's social media activity has caught the attention of fans. Unlike previous matchups, where he posted motivational messages for himself and the fans, Yamal has opted for a different approach this time around.

Instead of his usual pre-match posts, Yamal has archived nearly all of his Instagram content, leaving only three promotional posts visible. Additionally, he has changed his profile picture to that of Samurai Jack, the cartoon character known for his relentless battle against the powerful demon Aku. This has sparked speculation among fans, with many interpreting the change as a message from Yamal, a signal that he is ready to fight and take on the challenge posed by Real Madrid.

Yamal’s cryptic social media gesture has intrigued his followers, and many now wonder if it’s a reflection of the mindset he is bringing into this highly anticipated El Clásico. Whether this approach is a strategic mental preparation or simply a personal expression, it has certainly added an intriguing layer to the buildup for today’s final.