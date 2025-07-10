Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lionel Messi sets MLS record with 4th straight multi-goal match for him

Lionel Messi became the first player in Major League Soccer history with four consecutive multi-goal games, scoring twice to lead Inter Miami past the New England Revolution 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi waves to the crowd while warming up before an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.(Photo:PTI)

AP F0xborough (USA)
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Lionel Messi became the first player in Major League Soccer history with four consecutive multi-goal games, scoring twice to lead Inter Miami past the New England Revolution 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Miami (10-3-5) has won four straight and is unbeaten in its last five.

Defender Tanner Beason misplayed a header and Messi capitalized, scoring on a half-volley to open the scoring in the 27th minute.

Messi made it 2-0 in the 38th. Sergio Busquets played a ball ahead from just beyond midfield to a charging Messi, who scored on a first-touch shot from the edge of the penalty area that slipped inside the right post.

 

Messi has at least one goal in five straight games. He has 14 goals second in MLS to Nashville's Sam Surridge (16) and seven assists in 15 regular-season matches.

scar Ustari had five saves for Miami.

New England (6-8-6) is winless in five straight.

Carles Gil scored in the 79th minute for the Revolution. Aljaz Ivacic stopped one shot.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Football News lionel messi

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

