Manchester Derby: Utd eke out thrilling win vs City; Amorim scripts history

Ruben Amorim etched his name into Manchester United folklore, becoming the first Red Devils manager since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson to win the his first Manchester derby. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City suffered a gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at the Etihad, with two late goals snatching victory from the hosts on Sunday (December 16).

ALSO READ: City vs Utd: Amorim explains why Garnacho, Rashford not playing today The derby began with City in control, Josko Gvardiol’s towering header giving the hosts the lead in the first half. The Etihad faithful roared as their side seemed poised to extend their dominance over their rivals. Yet, Amorim’s United refused to buckle under the weight of history.

The tide turned late in the game. With just four minutes of regulation time left, Amad Diallo’s relentless pressing forced Matheus Nunes into a costly mistake, resulting in a penalty coolly dispatched by Bruno Fernandes. But Amorim’s men weren’t done. In the dying moments, Diallo struck again, weaving through City’s defence and finishing from a near-impossible angle to snatch victory.

As the final whistle blew, United fans erupted in celebration. For Amorim, it was a moment of vindication, a statement that he is ready to lead United into a new era of glory. Sir Alex would be proud.

Manchester City vs Manchester United highlights: What happened in the derby

Gvardiol puts City ahead

City started the derby with high intensity, pressing United relentlessly. In the 30th minute, a well-executed short corner routine saw Kevin De Bruyne’s cross, albeit deflected, perfectly find Josko Gvardiol. The defender powered his header into the corner, exploiting United’s vulnerability from set-pieces—a recurring issue for Ruben Amorim’s side this season.

Phil Foden came close to doubling the advantage, creating space brilliantly before his low shot was deflected just wide. City looked dominant, with De Bruyne, in his 21st Manchester Derby, orchestrating play until his substitution in the second half.

United grow into the game

Despite City’s control, United’s Amad Diallo was a constant threat, twice finding dangerous positions but flagged offside on both occasions. Mason Mount’s early injury disrupted United’s rhythm, but Fernandes and Diallo began testing City’s defence in the latter stages.

Diallo forced a sharp save from Ederson with a flicked header, while Fernandes missed a golden opportunity, lifting his shot just wide after breaking the offside trap.

The late collapse

The game’s turning point came in the 86th minute when Matheus Nunes’ short backpass was intercepted by Diallo. In his attempt to recover, Nunes clipped Diallo in the box, conceding a penalty. Bruno Fernandes stepped up, sending Ederson the wrong way to level the scores.

As stoppage time approached, the unthinkable happened. Diallo, capitalising on City’s disorganisation, squeezed a shot past Ederson from an impossibly tight angle to seal an astonishing comeback for United.

A tale of missed chances and defensive lapses

City’s inability to convert their dominance into a decisive lead, coupled with defensive errors, proved costly. United’s resilience and Diallo’s brilliance delivered a cruel blow to Pep Guardiola’s side in a derby full of twists.