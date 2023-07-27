Home / Sports / Football News / Mbappe transfer news: Why PSG forward not willing to meet Al Hilal?

Mbappe transfer news: Why PSG forward not willing to meet Al Hilal?

Kylian Mbappe is not interested in meeting with Al Hilal representatives given he has already agreed to move to Spanish club Real Madrid

BS Web Team New Delhi
PSG have alerted interested clubs that they are willing to loan Mbappe out for the season.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Kylian Mbappe's future in club football this season is still not clear despite a record 300 million Euro bid from Saudi club Al Hilal.

With Hilal getting a formal nod from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), their representatives have been in Paris this week for a meeting with Mbappe's camp.

However, according to the latest media reports, the French star is not interested in meeting with Al Hilal representatives given he has already agreed to move to Spanish club Real Madrid as a free agent next summer when his contract expires at PSG. 

So what next for Mbappe if he declines Al Hilal's offer?

According to a PSG insider, as many as five European clubs are interested in getting the services of 24-year-old Mbappe. 

With Mbappe unwilling to extend his contract at PSG, he will not play for the French champions. But they also don't want to lose Mbappe for nothing since they have spent 150 million Euros to get the services of France's captain. 

In fact, PSG have alerted interested clubs that they are willing to loan Mbappe out for the season. 

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona are the clubs who want to grab the services of Mbappe.

Neymar to Mbappe: Highest-paid footballers in history


Top five highest paid footballer in history
Player Left Joined Transfer fee
Neymar
 Barcelona PSG 222 million Euros
Kylian Mbappe Monaco PSG 180 million Euros
Philippe Coutinho Liverpool Barcelona 135 million Euros
Ousmane Dembele B Dortmund Bardelona 135 million Euros
Joao felix Benfica Atletico Madrid 127.20 million Euros

WATCH: Mbappe's goal at PSG

Topics :France Football TeamfootballSaudi Arabia

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

