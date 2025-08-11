Home / Sports / Football News / Messi-less Inter Miami thrashed 4-1 by Orlando City; Muriel scores brace

Messi-less Inter Miami thrashed 4-1 by Orlando City; Muriel scores brace

Muriel opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, assisted by Ojeda, but the lead lasted only three minutes before Yannick Bright netted his first career goal in his 40th appearance to draw Miami level.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami in Major League SoccerOrlando City vs Inter Miami in Major League Soccer
Orlando City vs Inter Miami in Major League Soccer
Anish Kumar New delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 8:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Luis Muriel scored a brace and Martín Ojeda contributed a goal and an assist as Orlando City SC defeated Inter Miami CF 4-1 on Sunday night.
  Muriel opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, assisted by Ojeda, but the lead lasted only three minutes before Yannick Bright netted his first career goal in his 40th appearance to draw Miami level.
 
Orlando takes control in second half
  Five minutes after the interval, Muriel struck again — his eighth goal of the season — to restore Orlando’s lead. Ojeda then found the target in the 58th minute, extending his league-leading goal contributions to 27 this season. Marco Pašalić sealed the win with an unassisted strike in the 88th minute, his 10th goal in his debut league season. 
 
Goalkeeping heroics and Messi absence
  Pedro Gallese made four saves for Orlando, including a fingertip stop to deny Luis Suarez from long range. Inter Miami’s Óscar Ustari recorded eight saves. The visitors struggled without Lionel Messi, who missed the match with a leg injury from last Saturday’s Leagues Cup game against Necaxa. Messi has scored 18 goals in 18 appearances this season.
 
Playoff race implications 
The result lifts Orlando City into fourth place in the Eastern Conference, with head coach Oscar Pareja one win away from his 100th across all competitions. Inter Miami remain sixth, holding games in hand over the teams above them. Miami will host LA Galaxy next Saturday, while Orlando face Sporting Kansas City at home.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

11 ISL clubs urge AIFF to inform SC about current Indian football crisis

India thump Turkmenistan 7-0 in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers

Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC seal spots in Durand Cup quarters

Arne Slot hints at Nunez departure, confirms Liverpool active in market

Man United launches revamped Carrington training facility for men's team

Topics :Football Newslionel messi

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story