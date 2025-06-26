No excuses: Brazil's best outclass Europe in FIFA Club World Cup 2025

As the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 enters its knockout phase, it’s clear who the real disruptors are, Brazil’s top clubs. While traditional powerhouses from Europe entered as favorites, the South American contenders have defied expectations and taken the spotlight, combining grit, strategy, and national pride to deliver standout performances.

Historic Wins Over European Giants

The most talked-about moment of the group stage came when Botafogo stunned Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain with a 1-0 win at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, a venue that holds deep emotional value for Brazilians, as it hosted their 1994 World Cup triumph. Igor Jesus, who has drawn interest from Premier League side Nottingham Forest, scored the decisive goal. The upset revived memories of past Brazilian triumphs and reignited confidence in the nation's footballing might.

ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Here's how Brazilian clubs broke Euro dominance Not to be outshone, Flamengo delivered an emphatic 3-1 victory over Chelsea, avenging their 2019 loss to Liverpool in a previous Club World Cup final. The win marked the first time in over two decades that a Brazilian club beat a European opponent by more than one goal in the competition. On-Pitch Results Speak Volumes Brazil’s four representatives, Botafogo, Flamengo, Palmeiras, and Fluminense are unbeaten so far. Collectively, they’ve scored 14 goals and conceded just four. Palmeiras held Porto to a draw, and Fluminense matched Borussia Dortmund in a gritty display, proving that Brazilian teams can go toe-to-toe with Europe’s elite.

Flamengo’s winger Luiz Araújo summed up the sentiment best: “Football is played on the pitch, 11 against 11. We came prepared, and we believe we can beat anyone.” Rejecting the ‘Tired European’ Excuse No. of matches played in the last year Club Matches Played Flamengo 77 Botafogo 73 Fluminense 72 Palmeiras 70 Real Madrid 62 Inter 59 Paris Saint-Germain 58 Chelsea 57 Manchester City 57 Benfica 56 European fatigue has been a talking point, with critics claiming the clubs are not at full strength during the off-season. Brazilian managers aren't buying it. Abel Ferreira of Palmeiras called it “a lie,” noting that Brazilian clubs often compete in the Mundial after playing 70+ games a year.

ALSO READ: FIFA CWC: Borussia Dortmund advances to last 16 with a 1-0 win over Ulsan Renato Gaúcho, Fluminense’s head coach, echoed the sentiment: “When European teams win, no one says we’re tired. But when we win, excuses pop up. The truth is, we’ve earned these results.” Reviving Past Glory Brazilian clubs dominating global football isn’t new. Throughout the 20th century, teams like Santos, São Paulo, and Flamengo regularly outclassed European giants. Legendary moments such as Pelé’s five goals against Benfica in 1962 and São Paulo’s triumphs over Barcelona and AC Milan in the 1990s are still etched in football folklore.