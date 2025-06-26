Home / Sports / Football News / No excuses: Brazil's best outclass Europe in FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Brazilian managers aren't buying the tired European excuse.

As the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 enters its knockout phase, it’s clear who the real disruptors are, Brazil’s top clubs. While traditional powerhouses from Europe entered as favorites, the South American contenders have defied expectations and taken the spotlight, combining grit, strategy, and national pride to deliver standout performances.
 
Historic Wins Over European Giants 
The most talked-about moment of the group stage came when Botafogo stunned Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain with a 1-0 win at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, a venue that holds deep emotional value for Brazilians, as it hosted their 1994 World Cup triumph. Igor Jesus, who has drawn interest from Premier League side Nottingham Forest, scored the decisive goal. The upset revived memories of past Brazilian triumphs and reignited confidence in the nation's footballing might.
 
Not to be outshone, Flamengo delivered an emphatic 3-1 victory over Chelsea, avenging their 2019 loss to Liverpool in a previous Club World Cup final. The win marked the first time in over two decades that a Brazilian club beat a European opponent by more than one goal in the competition. 
 
On-Pitch Results Speak Volumes 
Brazil’s four representatives, Botafogo, Flamengo, Palmeiras, and Fluminense are unbeaten so far. Collectively, they’ve scored 14 goals and conceded just four. Palmeiras held Porto to a draw, and Fluminense matched Borussia Dortmund in a gritty display, proving that Brazilian teams can go toe-to-toe with Europe’s elite.
 
Flamengo’s winger Luiz Araújo summed up the sentiment best: “Football is played on the pitch, 11 against 11. We came prepared, and we believe we can beat anyone.”
 
Rejecting the ‘Tired European’ Excuse 
European fatigue has been a talking point, with critics claiming the clubs are not at full strength during the off-season. Brazilian managers aren't buying it. Abel Ferreira of Palmeiras called it “a lie,” noting that Brazilian clubs often compete in the Mundial after playing 70+ games a year. 
No. of matches played in the last year
Club Matches Played
Flamengo 77
Botafogo 73
Fluminense 72
Palmeiras 70
Real Madrid 62
Inter 59
Paris Saint-Germain 58
Chelsea 57
Manchester City 57
Benfica 56
 
Renato Gaúcho, Fluminense’s head coach, echoed the sentiment: “When European teams win, no one says we’re tired. But when we win, excuses pop up. The truth is, we’ve earned these results.” 
 
Reviving Past Glory 
Brazilian clubs dominating global football isn’t new. Throughout the 20th century, teams like Santos, São Paulo, and Flamengo regularly outclassed European giants. Legendary moments such as Pelé’s five goals against Benfica in 1962 and São Paulo’s triumphs over Barcelona and AC Milan in the 1990s are still etched in football folklore.
 
However, in the 21st century, things shifted. Economic imbalances and the exodus of young talent to Europe weakened the Brazilian league’s competitiveness. But in this year’s tournament, Brazilian sides are flipping the script.
  Pride Restored 
In a tournament once seen as a European playground, Brazil’s top clubs have made it clear: financial muscle doesn’t guarantee success. Through strong performances, tactical discipline, and passionate football, they’ve not only advanced, but reminded the world of the enduring strength of Brazilian football.

