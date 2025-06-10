Home / Sports / Football News / Pep Guardiola receives honorary degree from University of Manchester

Pep Guardiola receives honorary degree from University of Manchester

Guardiola was presented with an honorary doctorate by the university's chancellor on Monday at a ceremony to honour his success with City

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City. Photo: Twitter
AP Manchester
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Manchester to recognize his contribution on and off the field since joining the club in 2016.

Guardiola was presented with an honorary doctorate by the university's chancellor on Monday at a ceremony to honor his success with City, including leading the team to six Premier League titles and the Champions League, and in the community, notably through his Guardiola Sala Foundation.

I have spent nine years here and it has become home, Guardiola said.

The people, the culture, my incredible football club, my colleagues it is all so special to me and my family.

When I arrived here in 2016, I did not know how long I would spend here. The way this city embraced me made everything easy. My time here has been beautiful.

Professor Duncan Ivison, who is the university's president and vice chancellor, described Guardiola as an innovator and a winner who has inspired millions of people through his success as a manager.

He has played a huge role in making Manchester a global success story, he said, and we are honored that he has chosen to accept this degree. I hope that this forges another important connection between him, the University of Manchester, and the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Spalletti bows out in style as Italy win last World Cup qualifier

Coach Manolo optimistic on eve of India's AFC Asian Cup qualifier tie

Robert Lewandowski to no longer play for Poland with coach Michal Probierz

Chelsea FC sign French defender Mamadou Sarr from sister club Strasbourg

Portugal vs Spain Nations League final HIGHLIGHTS: Portugal beat Spain 5-3 on penalties in Munich

Topics :Manchester City

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story