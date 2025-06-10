Pep Guardiola receives honorary degree from University of Manchester

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Manchester to recognize his contribution on and off the field since joining the club in 2016.

Guardiola was presented with an honorary doctorate by the university's chancellor on Monday at a ceremony to honor his success with City, including leading the team to six Premier League titles and the Champions League, and in the community, notably through his Guardiola Sala Foundation.

I have spent nine years here and it has become home, Guardiola said.

The people, the culture, my incredible football club, my colleagues it is all so special to me and my family.