Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League final live time and streaming

Portugal and Spain are set to face off in a thrilling showdown for UEFA Nations League glory tonight, with both sides aiming to secure their second title in the competition's history.

The all-Iberian final will take place in Munich, where Portugal earned their place after a dramatic comeback against host nation Germany in the semifinal. Florian Wirtz gave the Germans the lead, but Portugal turned the game around swiftly, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting his 137th goal for his country to seal a memorable 2-1 win. Having lifted the inaugural Nations League trophy in 2019, Portugal are now eyeing a return to the top of European international football.

Spain, meanwhile, booked their spot in the final after surviving a wild encounter with France, which ended in a 5-4 victory. After building a commanding four-goal lead, La Roja nearly let it slip in the final 30 minutes but managed to hold on. Under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente, who also led Spain to Euro 2024 success and won the Nations League in 2023, Spain will now look to defend their crown and continue a remarkable run of form on the international stage. Portugal team news

Roberto Martínez is expected to stick largely with the same lineup that secured victory over Germany earlier in the week, though Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha is likely to return to the starting 11 after coming off the bench in that match. Cristiano Ronaldo will spearhead the attack as he looks to extend his remarkable international scoring record. Meanwhile, Martínez faces a selection dilemma on the right wing, with Bernardo Silva, Francisco Trincão, and Francisco Conceição all in contention, especially after Conceição made an impact by scoring as a substitute against Germany. Spain team news Spain is likely to stick with a similar lineup to the one that secured victory in the semifinal, with Mikel Oyarzabal expected to start up front in place of Álvaro Morata. At the back, new Real Madrid signing Dean Huijsen could be preferred over Pau Cubarsí at centre-back. In midfield, Fabián Ruiz might be brought into the starting 11 ahead of Mikel Merino, despite the latter finding the net earlier in the week.

La Roja will be without Manchester City’s Rodri, who wasn't named in the June squad as he gradually returns from a long-term ACL injury. Barcelona’s Ferran Torres is also unavailable as he continues his recovery from appendicitis. Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League final starting 11 (probable) Portugal starting 11: Costa; Semedo, Dias, Inácio, Mendes; Vitinha, J. Neves; B. Silva, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo. Spain starting 11: Unai Simon, Porro, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella, Merino, Zubimendi, Pedri, Yamal, Oyarzabal, N. Williams UEFA Nations League final: Portugal vs Spain live telecast and streaming details When will the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal vs Spain be played?

The UEFA Nations League final between Portugal vs Spain will be played on June 9 (according to IST). What time will the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain begin on June 9? The UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. What will be the venue for the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain? Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich will host the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain. Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain be available in India?