Will Trent Alexander Arnold make his Real Madrid debut today vs Al Hilal?

When Real Madrid take on Al Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium tonight, all eyes will be on the debut of their new signings as Los Blancos begin their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign under newly appointed head coach Xabi Alonso.

Drawn into Group H alongside Pachuca and RB Salzburg, Real Madrid are heavily favored to progress as group leaders, thanks to the depth and quality within their squad.

Among the fresh faces set to feature are summer signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, who are both expected to start tonight. This match marks the first competitive appearance for Madrid under Alonso, who took over managerial duties in late May following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.