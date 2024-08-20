Premier League: Leicester sign Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp for $26M

Newly promoted Leicester reached a deal with Tottenham to sign midfielder Oliver Skipp ahead of the teams' meeting in their opening Premier League game on Monday.

Leicester said the 23-year-old Skipp signed a five-year contract through the 2028-29 season. The value of the transfer was reportedly more than 20 million pounds ($26 million).

Skipp reunites with Leicester manager Steve Cooper, who coached him in England's youth teams.

The defensive midfielder played 24 times for the England Under-21s, including in the final of the European Championship last year when it beat Spain 1-0 to win the title.