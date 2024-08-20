Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Leicester sign Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp for $26M

Premier League: Leicester sign Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp for $26M

Newly promoted Leicester reached a deal with Tottenham to sign midfielder Oliver Skipp ahead of the teams' meeting in their opening Premier League game on Monday.

Football generic image
Football generic image
AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Newly promoted Leicester reached a deal with Tottenham to sign midfielder Oliver Skipp ahead of the teams' meeting in their opening Premier League game on Monday.

Leicester said the 23-year-old Skipp signed a five-year contract through the 2028-29 season. The value of the transfer was reportedly more than 20 million pounds ($26 million).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Skipp reunites with Leicester manager Steve Cooper, who coached him in England's youth teams.

The defensive midfielder played 24 times for the England Under-21s, including in the final of the European Championship last year when it beat Spain 1-0 to win the title.

Leicester is back in the Premier League after winning the second-tier Championship last season at the first attempt. The club had been relegated seven years after its stunning Premier League title win as a 5,000-1 outsider in 2016.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premier League 2024/25 HIGHLIGHTS: Manchester City beat Chelsea 2-0 in campaign opener

Premier League 2024/25 HIGHLIGHTS: LIV beat IPS 2-0; ARS bag 2-0 home win vs WOL

Liverpool's new era under manager Arne Slot begins with a win at Ipswich

Premier League: Brazil striker Evanilson joins AFC Bournemouth from Porto

Premier League: Zirkzee gets debut goal as Man Utd take 1-0 win over Fulham

Topics :English Premier Leaguefootball

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story