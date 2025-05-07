Raphinha equals Cristiano Ronaldo's UCL record for most goal contributions

Barcelona winger Raphinha has etched his name into Champions League history by matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 21 goal contributions in a single season. The Brazilian reached the milestone during the second leg of the semi-final clash against Inter Milan, continuing a sensational European run for the 28-year-old.

Most goal contributions in a single UCL season Player Club Season Goal Contributions Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2013–14 21 Raphinha Barcelona 2024–25 21 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2015–16 20 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 2019–20 20 Lionel Messi Barcelona 2011–12 19 Although he didn’t find the net in the 3–3 first-leg thriller, Raphinha’s assist to Ferran Torres was crucial, taking him past Lionel Messi’s best tally in a single UCL campaign and setting a new club record. Now, during Barca's second leg, Raphinha sits alongside Ronaldo after scoring Barca's 3rd goal at the San Siro equalling the Portuguese star's record, who tallied 21 contributions during Real Madrid’s title-winning 2013–14 campaign.

This extraordinary feat had already placed Raphinha in elite company, joining Robert Lewandowski (2019–20) and Cristiano Ronaldo (2015–16) as the only players to hit the 20 contributions mark in a single edition. With a potential final still to play, Raphinha has a golden opportunity to claim the all-time record outright.

His incredible form—31 goals and 22 assists across all competitions—has also fueled strong momentum in the 2025 Ballon d'Or race. Among the leading contenders, Raphinha's individual brilliance has been pivotal in Barcelona’s pursuit of a historic treble.

Barcelona’s young stars have also made headlines. Lamine Yamal became the youngest player ever to score in a Champions League semi-final at just 17 years and 291 days, while Pedri has openly expressed his ambition to follow in Rodri’s footsteps, after the Spaniard’s Ballon d’Or win in 2024.

With the Copa del Rey already secured and La Liga and Champions League titles in sight, Barcelona’s core—led by Raphinha—could be at the heart of a season to remember and a potential Ballon d’Or sweep.