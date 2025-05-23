Friday, May 23, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Messi vs Yamal: How close is Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi's teenage trail?

Messi vs Yamal: How close is Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi's teenage trail?

As Lamine Yamal dazzles at the age of 17, it is termed that the prodigy is starting to mirror the legend Lionel Messi. Check out the comparison teenage Messi and Yamal at the age of 17 years

Messi vs Yamal

Messi vs Yamal (L-R)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Barcelona has long been a cradle of football artistry. Two products of its famed academy, La Masia, now stand at the heart of a debate: Can Lamine Yamal, the teenage wonder of today, rise to eclipse Lionel Messi—the ultimate heir of the beautiful game?
 
At just 17, Yamal's journey has been nothing short of electrifying. From debuting for Barcelona at just 15 years, 9 months, and 16 days—becoming their youngest-ever player—to scoring record-breaking goals and starring in European showdowns, the comparisons with Messi have become unavoidable.
 
Debuts and records: Parallel paths begin
 
Messi stepped onto the pitch for Barcelona in October 2004, scoring his first goal seven months later at 17 years and 10 months. Yamal? He had already made his mark much earlier. By 16 years and 87 days, he was not only a first-teamer but also the youngest scorer in La Liga history.
 
 
While Messi debuted into a star-studded team of World Cup winners and club icons, Yamal entered a more youth-driven system. Yet, he thrived—earning his 100th appearance in a Champions League semi-final, where he found the net and echoed Messi's legacy from nearly two decades earlier.

Also Read

Messi vs Yamal

Messi vs Yamal set as UEFA, CONMEBOL confirm ARG vs ESP Finalissima in 2026

Lionel Messi

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Messi ruled out due to adductor injury

Lionel Messi

Messi-Picault stars as Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 2-1 in MLS 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

Why Cristiano Ronaldo can never be overshadowed by old rival Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi to India confirmed? When will Argentina come to play in India?

 
Trophies at 17: Advantage Yamal?
 
At the age of 17, Messi had lifted one major trophy. Yamal? Five. His contributions were pivotal as Barcelona clinched both the 2024-25 La Liga and Copa del Rey titles. Add to that his heroics at Euro 2024 for Spain—becoming the youngest to play, assist, score, and lift the trophy—and the stage for greatness is clearly set.
 
Stat for stat: The first 100 matches
 
Even with fewer minutes played, Messi edged out Yamal with six more goal contributions in their first 100 games. It's a telling stat, but one that doesn't discount Yamal's incredible early exposure and evolving influence on the pitch.
 
A legacy in progress
 
Messi’s glittering cabinet includes 45 trophies, a World Cup, and Olympic gold—achievements that make him the most decorated footballer in history. At 37, he's still going. For Yamal, the path is only just being paved. The Olympics in LA 2028 and the 2026 World Cup loom on the horizon.

More From This Section

Europa League 2025 winners & runner-ups list

Which team won most Europa League titles? Full list of winners, runner-ups

TOT vs MUn

Tottenham lift 1st title in 17 years, beat Manchester United 1-0 in Europa League final

TOT vs MUN

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Europa League final live streaming

Ambedkar Stadium

Ambedkar Stadium set to reopen after major renovation and upgrades

Ballon d'Or 2025

Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony date, time, venue and live streaming

Topics : Football News lionel messi FC Barcelona

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon