Home / Sports / Football News / Tensions with USA puts Iran's 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes on the line

Tensions with USA puts Iran's 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes on the line

With political tensions affecting logistics and fan access, FIFA may soon face difficult decisions regarding Iran's full participation in the 2026 tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The conflict between Iran and Israel has intensified, drawing in the United States, which recently struck three Iranian nuclear sites. As hostilities continue and both sides exchange missile fire, Iran’s qualifications for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, may be at risk. 
 
With political tensions affecting logistics and fan access, FIFA may soon face difficult decisions regarding Iran’s full participation in the 2026 tournament. Israel on the other hand still have to face the qualifiers clash in order to book their spot in the quadrennial tournament. 
 
How Many Times Has Israel Qualified for the FIFA World Cup? 
A Historic Lone Entry 
Israel has only qualified for the FIFA World Cup once, which was in 1970. The tournament was held in Mexico, and Israel competed in Group 2 alongside Italy, Uruguay, and Sweden.
 
Performance in 1970 
They drew two matches (against Sweden and Italy) and lost one (to Uruguay), finishing third in the group and failing to advance to the next round. Since then, Israel has not returned to the world stage.
 
Which Teams Have Already Qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026? 
Hosts and Early Qualifiers
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be hosted by three nations—United States, Mexico, and Canada—all of whom automatically qualify as hosts.
 
Confirmed Qualifiers So Far
In addition to the host nations, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Qatar have also secured their spots through the AFC qualifiers. As the tournament expands to 48 teams, more nations are expected to qualify in the coming months. 
 
Format for FIFA World Cup 2026 
Bigger and Better: 48 Teams for the First Time 
The 2026 edition will feature a historic expansion from 32 to 48 teams, making it the largest World Cup ever.
 
Group Stage Changes 
The teams will be divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, moving to the Round of 32.
 
Knockout Stage 
From the Round of 32 onward, the format will follow a straight knockout structure—Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and the Final.
 
Tournament Duration 
The World Cup will be held over 39 days, with matches spread across cities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FIFA Club World Cup: Messi's free kick hands Inter Miami 2-1 win over Porto

Dutch player Quincy Promes extradited from Dubai in cocaine smuggling case

'No friendship' between Messi and Ronaldo, Argentine star clarifies

Kylian Mbappe sidelined for Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener, Here's why

Animal-rights protester disrupts Club World Cup with anti-Morocco sign

Topics :Football NewsFIFA World CupIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story