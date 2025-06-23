Tensions with USA puts Iran's 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes on the line
With political tensions affecting logistics and fan access, FIFA may soon face difficult decisions regarding Iran's full participation in the 2026 tournament.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The conflict between Iran and Israel has intensified, drawing in the United States, which recently struck three Iranian nuclear sites. As hostilities continue and both sides exchange missile fire, Iran’s qualifications for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, may be at risk.
With political tensions affecting logistics and fan access, FIFA may soon face difficult decisions regarding Iran’s full participation in the 2026 tournament. Israel on the other hand still have to face the qualifiers clash in order to book their spot in the quadrennial tournament.
How Many Times Has Israel Qualified for the FIFA World Cup?
A Historic Lone Entry
Israel has only qualified for the FIFA World Cup once, which was in 1970. The tournament was held in Mexico, and Israel competed in Group 2 alongside Italy, Uruguay, and Sweden.
Performance in 1970
They drew two matches (against Sweden and Italy) and lost one (to Uruguay), finishing third in the group and failing to advance to the next round. Since then, Israel has not returned to the world stage.
Which Teams Have Already Qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Hosts and Early Qualifiers
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be hosted by three nations—United States, Mexico, and Canada—all of whom automatically qualify as hosts.
Confirmed Qualifiers So Far
In addition to the host nations, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Qatar have also secured their spots through the AFC qualifiers. As the tournament expands to 48 teams, more nations are expected to qualify in the coming months.
Format for FIFA World Cup 2026
Bigger and Better: 48 Teams for the First Time
The 2026 edition will feature a historic expansion from 32 to 48 teams, making it the largest World Cup ever.
Group Stage Changes
The teams will be divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, moving to the Round of 32.
Knockout Stage
From the Round of 32 onward, the format will follow a straight knockout structure—Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and the Final.
Tournament Duration
The World Cup will be held over 39 days, with matches spread across cities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
