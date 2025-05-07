UCL Highlights: Inter beat Barcelona 7-6 to book 2nd final berth in 3 years

Inter Milan have booked their spot in the UEFA Champions League final as they beat Spanish giants Barcelona 4-3 on the night to win 7-6 on aggregate in one of the most thrilling semi-final encounters the UCL has witnessed. Inter book their 2nd UCL final in 3 years, keeping the reputation of Italian football up and soaring high in the air.

The breakthrough came when Barcelona lost possession in midfield in the 21st minute, allowing Federico Dimarco to launch a quick counter. He slid the ball to Denzel Dumfries, who squared it across the box to an unmarked Lautaro Martínez, and the Argentine forward made no mistake, smashing it first time into the net to give Inter the lead.

Moments later, Inter surged forward again. Lautaro Martínez, a constant menace, broke into the box and appeared to be brought down by Pau Cubarsí close to half-time. Initially, play continued, but following a VAR review, a penalty was awarded to Inter.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu stepped up with confidence and coolly slotted the spot-kick into the bottom left corner, doubling Inter’s lead on the night and putting them firmly in control of the tie.

Barcelona, who were under immense pressure to turn the tie around in the 2nd half didn't lose faith and soon got their first goal early into the second as defender Eric Garcia headed home in the 54th minute courtesy of a set piece.

While the momentum shifted in Barcelona's side, they made sure they capitalise on the night as a Dani Olmo header from inside the box got them the equaliser at the hour mark to drag the semi-final out of Inter's hands.

Also Read

ALSO READ: Raphinha equals Cristiano Ronaldo's UCL record for most goal contributions Barca penalty overturned by VAR 2 goals in six minutes showed why Hansi Flick's side are a menace when they get going.

Barcelona were very close in getting the winner on the night as Yamal was brought down by Mkhitaryan close to the penalty area with the referee pointing to the spot. However, the VAR controversially overturned the decision with the referee indicating that the foul was right outside the box.

However, the Spanish giants didn't lose hope their star man Raphinha came to the rescue, giving Barcelona the lead in the 87th minute as he converted the rebound from his shot into the bottom right corner to give his side the lead with just minutes left for the final whistle.

ALSO READ: INT vs BAR: VAR Drama strikes as Yamal's penalty overturned in UCL semis As the Barca dugout started supporting as they waited for the final whistle, the assistant referee signalled 5 minutes on the board for added time. With Inter still not losing any hope, the fans just witnessed another miraculous comeback with Inter equalising in the 93rd minute courtesy of a close range finish by Acerbi that had the San Siro roaring their hearts out.

With the momentum quite evident after the equaliser, it was Inter who went on to take the lead as Fratessi slotted the ball into the bottom left corner from inside the box in the 99th minute to go 4-3 up on the tie.

Inzaghi's men will now face the winner of the other semi-final tie between Arsenal and PSG tomorrow.