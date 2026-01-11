Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final live time and streaming

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to face off in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday evening, with both teams having earned their places through thrilling semi-final victories. Barcelona triumphed with a dominant 5-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, while Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona, having had more time to rest and recover, will look to capitalize on their strong form. The team, led by Hansi Flick, has been impressive in recent matches, with Raphinha scoring twice in their semi-final and several others contributing to the scoreline. They will be aiming for their 16th Spanish Super Cup win, having beaten Real Madrid 5-2 in last year’s final.

Real Madrid, under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, had a tougher semi-final, edging Atletico 2-1. Despite a stunning free-kick from Federico Valverde and a goal from Rodrygo, they were made to work hard for the win. Los Blancos have won the Super Cup 13 times, with their most recent triumph coming in 2024, where they defeated Barcelona 4-1.

Both sides are in excellent form, with Barcelona on a nine-match winning streak in all competitions. The rivalry is fierce, and this encounter promises to be another thrilling chapter in Spanish football history.

Real Madrid Team news

Kylian Mbappé is set to rejoin Real Madrid after recovering from a knee injury and may immediately feature in the starting lineup on Sunday. Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militão (hamstring), and Brahim Díaz (AFCON) are sidelined, while Rodrygo (knock), Antonio Rüdiger (knee), and Raúl Asencio (thigh) will undergo assessments after picking up injuries against Atlético. ALSO READ: Senegal see off resilient 10-man Mali to advance into AFCON semifinals Dean Huijsen, who was on the bench against Atlético following his recovery from an injury, could be brought into the team as a replacement for Rüdiger, with Asencio likely to be available for selection.

Barcelona Team news Barcelona will be missing key players for the upcoming El Clasico, with Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (unspecified), and Andreas Christensen (knee) all sidelined due to injury. However, the team is otherwise in solid form for the highly anticipated clash. Lamine Yamal, who wasn’t fit to start against Athletic due to a physical concern, was introduced in the second half of that match and is now expected to return to the starting lineup this weekend. Ronald Araujo has rejoined full training and could make a return to the squad, though it’s more likely that Eric Garcia will partner Pau Cubarsi in the center of defense. As for the attacking options, Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski, and Bardghji may find themselves on the bench, showcasing the depth and strength of Flick's forward lineup.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona starting 11 (probable)

Real Madrid starting 11 (probable): Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

Barcelona starting 11 (probable): J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Raphinha, Fermin; F Torres

Spanish Super Cup final: Real Madrid vs Barcelona live telecast and streaming details

When will the Spanish Super Cup final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona be played? The Spanish Super Cup final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played on January 12 (according to IST).

What time will the Spanish Super Cup final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona begin on January 12? The Spanish Super Cup final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will start at 12:30 AM IST.

What will be the venue for the Spanish Super Cup final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona? King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Saudi Arabai will host the Spanish Super Cup final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Where will the live telecast of the Spanish Super Cup final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona be available in India? The live telecast of the Spanish Super Cup final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will not be available in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Spanish Super Cup final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona be available in India? The live streaming of the Spanish Super Cup final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.