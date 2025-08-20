Who has won the most PFA Player of the Year awards in Premier League?

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has etched his name into Premier League history, becoming the first player ever to win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award three times. The Egyptian star received the 2024-25 honour during a ceremony at the Manchester Opera House on Tuesday night.

A historic third triumph

Salah’s latest win adds to his previous successes in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 seasons, making him the most decorated player in the award’s history. His exceptional contribution to Liverpool’s title-winning campaign, 29 goals and 18 assists, played a major role in the Reds reclaiming the Premier League crown.

ALSO READ: Mbappe opens Real Madrid account with penalty in 1-0 win vs Osasuna Most PFA Player of the Year awards Player Number of Awards Years Won Clubs Represented Mohamed Salah 3 2017–18, 2021–22, 2024–25 Liverpool Cristiano Ronaldo 2 2006–07, 2007–08 Manchester United Thierry Henry 2 2002–03, 2003–04 Arsenal Alan Shearer 2 1994–95 (Blackburn), 1996–97 (Newcastle) Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United Kevin De Bruyne 2 2019–20, 2020–21 Manchester City Gareth Bale 2 2010–11, 2012–13 Tottenham Hotspur Mark Hughes 2 1988–89, 1990–91 Manchester United This third recognition from fellow professionals is a testament to Salah’s sustained brilliance and influence on the pitch, solidifying his status as one of the league's all-time greats.

ALSO READ: Alexander Isak breaks silence on Newcastle saga, says relationship is over Beating top contenders Salah saw off competition from a strong shortlist that included Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal’s Declan Rice, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, and Liverpool teammate Alexis Mac Allister. Isak followed closely behind in the Golden Boot race, while Rice led Arsenal’s charge in both domestic and European campaigns. Other big winners on the night Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers was named PFA Young Player of the Year, while Mariona Caldentey claimed the Women’s Super League equivalent. In the Championship, goalkeeper James Trafford earned top honours after an impressive season with Burnley.