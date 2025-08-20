Who has won the most PFA Player of the Year awards in Premier League?

|Most PFA Player of the Year awards
|Player
|Number of Awards
|Years Won
|Clubs Represented
|Mohamed Salah
|3
|2017–18, 2021–22, 2024–25
|Liverpool
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|2
|2006–07, 2007–08
|Manchester United
|Thierry Henry
|2
|2002–03, 2003–04
|Arsenal
|Alan Shearer
|2
|1994–95 (Blackburn), 1996–97 (Newcastle)
|Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United
|Kevin De Bruyne
|2
|2019–20, 2020–21
|Manchester City
|Gareth Bale
|2
|2010–11, 2012–13
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Mark Hughes
|2
|1988–89, 1990–91
|Manchester United
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app