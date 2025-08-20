Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Alexander Isak breaks silence on Newcastle saga, says relationship is over

Newcastle
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Alexander Isak has gone public for the first time about his discontent at Newcastle, saying the club has broken promises and that the relationship can't continue.

The Sweden striker was the subject of a bid from Liverpool during the offseason and has been training away from the Newcastle squad, having indicated he wanted to explore his options.

Isak was not involved in Newcastle's Premier League opener on Saturday, a goalless draw at Aston Villa.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old Isak, who scored 27 goals in 42 games for the Magpies last season, was named in the PFA team of the season for the Premier League and used a social media post expressing his gratitude to address his situation at Newcastle for the first time.

 

I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken, Isak wrote. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To act now as if these issues are only emerging is misleading. When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue."  Isak finished his post by saying: "That's where things are for me right now and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.

Isak joined Newcastle in 2022 from Spanish team Real Sociedad and has blossomed into one of the most sought-after strikers in the world.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said last week there was still a chance Isak could be reintegrated into the Newcastle squad, despite the difficult current situation.

Howe said the offseason has been challenging given the absence of his star striker but that the squad has "really come together in the latter stages of preseason.

With 23 goals in the Premier League last season, Isak was second in the scoring chart behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Newcastle has been linked with a move for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, who also sat out the opening round of games.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

