Will Jude Bellingham be available for Real Madrid vs Man City UCL 2nd leg?

Despite his denial, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has handed Bellingham a two-match suspension as a result of the incident.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
Real Madrid star midfielder has been given a 2-match ban following his straight red card against Osasuna in the Spanish League. Jude, the England international, was sent off with a straight red card during the first half of Real Madrid's 1-1 draw in La Liga after allegedly making inappropriate remarks to referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.  The referee reported that Bellingham had said "f*ck you," but the midfielder denied the accusation. Despite his denial, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has handed Bellingham a two-match suspension as a result of the incident. This ban follows the official's report, which led to the disciplinary action being taken against the player, impacting his availability for future matches.  ALSO READ: Champions League 2025: Real Madrid vs Man City live match time, streaming  Will Jude Bellingham be available for UCL 2nd leg?  Despite getting a 2-match ban, Jude will be available for the much hyped Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League 2nd leg playoff tie at the Santiago Bernabeu as the sending off will only keep him from playing in the domestic matches.  Bellingham was a crucial part of the Real Madrid eleven which rescued a late 3-2 win in the 1st leg at the Etihad Stadium and will now look to defend their 1-goal lead at home in order to make it to the Round of 16 in the Champions League.   
First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

