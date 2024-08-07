Dream of wrestling Gold shattered: Why Vinesh Phogat was disqualified





"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

In a major development at the Paris Olympics 2024, India's Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified after failing to meet the required weight for her 50 kg gold medal bout. Although she successfully made the weight for Tuesday’s matches, the rules mandate that wrestlers must remain within their weight category on both days of the competition."She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach. Vinesh was scheduled to take on United States's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Gold Medal watch. A statement issued by the Indian Olympic contingent said that Phogat had tipped the scales above the 50 kg mark and was disqualified. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the statement read.

Vinesh had entered the Gold Medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.



Vinesh Phogat reached the final of the 50 kg women's freestyle wrestling event, defying all odds. However, she was approximately 2 kilos overweight on Tuesday night, the day she secured her place in the final.

According to media reports, the 29-year-old Phogat stayed up all night, engaging in rigorous activities such as jogging, skipping, and cycling in a desperate bid to meet the weight criteria.

Despite her relentless efforts, she fell short by 100 grams on the morning of August 7, the day of her gold medal bout. Phogat has faced similar challenges in the past when competing in the 50 kg division, a category lower than her usual 53 kg class. Even during the Olympic qualifiers, she endured a similar ordeal, narrowly making the weight.

