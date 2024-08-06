Olympics 2024 Hockey Gold and Bronze medal match live time (IST), streaming
The Gold medal match in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin at 10:30 PM IST on August 8. India vs Spain Bronze medal match on August 8 at 5:30 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: All you need to know about Gold and Bronze medal match in men's hockey Anish Kumar New Delhi
Germany will clash with Netherlands in the Gold medal match of Paris Olympics 2024 men's hockey event on August 8 at 10:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, India will lock horns with Spain in the Bronze medal match on Thursday at 5:30 PM IST.
India vs Spain head-to-head in Hockey
India vs Spain Last 5 games
India won: 4 Spain won: 1 Draws: 0
IND vs ESP head-t-head in Olympics Matches Played: 10 India: 7 Spain: 1 Draw: 2
Hockey World Cup Matches Played: 7 India: 2 Spain: 4 Draw: 1
Champions Trophy Matches Played: 4 India: 1 Spain: 2 Draw: 1
Hockey Pro League Matches Played: 6 India: 3 Spain: 2 Draw: 1
India vs Spain head-to-head in hockey (Overall) Matches Played: 71 India: 31 Spain: 26 Draw: 14 India vs Spain goals scored India: 142 Spain: 133 India vs Spain biggest wins Biggest India win: 6-1 (Test match, 2019) Biggest Spain win: 8-2 (Test match, 2009)
Paris Olympics final and 3rd and 4th playoff match Matches Team Date Time Bronze medal match Spain vs India August 8 5:30 PM IST Gold medal match Netherlands vs Germany August 8 10:30 PM IST Paris Olympics 2024 Gold and Bronze medal matches live time (IST) and timetable, live streaming and telecast
When will Gold medal match take place in men's hockey at Paris Olympics 2024?
The Gold medal match between Netherlands and Germany second will take place on August 8, 2024.
At what time will Gold medal match in men's hockey at Paris Olympics 2024 kick-start?
The Gold medal match (Netherlands vs Germany) in men's hockey at Paris Olympics 2024 will begin at 10:30 PM IST on August 8.
When will Bronze medal match take place in men's hockey at Paris Olympics 2024?
The Bronze medal match between Spain and India will take place on August 8, 2024.
At what time will Bronze medal match in men's hockey at Paris Olympics 2024 kick-start?
The Bronze medal match (India vs Spain) in men's hockey at Paris Olympics 2024 will begin at 5:30 PM IST on August 8.
Which TV channels will live telecast the Gold medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024?
The live telecast of the Gold and Bronze medal match will be available on Sports 18 1 HD/SD with English commentary while Sports 18 3 with Hindi commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of the Gold and Bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024?
Jio Cinema will live stream Gold and Bronze medal match in multiple languages.