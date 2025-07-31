IND vs PAK cricket at Olympics 2028? How many teams qualified for LA Games?

An India vs Pakistan clash at the Olympics would have been a blockbuster fixture for global audiences. While cricket fans and Olympic broadcasters —especially those in the Indian subcontinent—would have hoped for the sport’s fiercest rivalry to feature at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, that possibility now appears unlikely.

With one slot still to be filled, and an India–Pakistan fixture expected to draw significant attention across the region, the Men in Green may still have a chance—if the ICC revises its qualification rules for the LA Olympics. For now, the governing body has only put forward a proposal, not a formal announcement.

One Olympic spot still undecided As per current ICC rankings, India, Australia, South Africa and Great Britain are expected to qualify alongside hosts USA. However, the process for selecting the sixth and final team has yet to be announced. With just six slots available, each carries considerable significance. Team GB secures spot in LA 2028 men’s cricket tournament The England cricket team will be part of a unified Great Britain contingent at the 2028 Olympics. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is currently in talks with Cricket Scotland to form a new entity, tentatively named GB Cricket, which will oversee Olympic representation.

As discussions around cricket’s return to the Olympic Games after 128 years gain momentum, here’s a look at what we know so far about the qualification format, venues, and squad composition. How will teams qualify for LA 2028? Asia, Oceania, Europe and Africa to get one spot each; USA qualifies as host According to The Guardian, the top-ranked men’s team from Asia, Oceania, Europe and Africa will gain automatic qualification, along with the United States, which qualifies as host and will represent the Americas. Why India vs Pakistan may not face off at the 2028 Olympics

The ICC’s proposed regional qualifying format could exclude key cricketing nations such as Pakistan, West Indies and New Zealand. If implemented, this would effectively rule out the possibility of an India–Pakistan match at the Olympics. LA Olympic match timings tailored for Indian viewers Notably, the men’s Notably, the men’s cricket fixtures at LA 2028 have been scheduled to align with prime-time television slots in India, highlighting the significance of Indian viewership in driving global interest and reach. West Indies’ Olympic hopes in doubt While the USA is guaranteed a spot, this regional model complicates participation for the West Indies, whose team is composed of multiple island nations. This structure, the report notes, “would have implications for West Indian islands hoping to compete.”

Caribbean nations could step in if USA faces governance issues The USA’s participation is conditional upon the resolution of internal governance issues. The ICC has called for the resignation of the USA Cricket Board. If these issues remain unresolved, a Caribbean team could potentially replace the USA. However, the ICC is likely to maintain the current qualification model. New Zealand ranked 4th, USA 17th: ranking gap triggers criticism New Zealand, currently ranked fourth in the ICC men’s T20 rankings, is set to miss out, while the USA, ranked 17th, qualifies automatically as host. The disparity has drawn criticism, especially as the USA reached the Super 8 stage in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, co-hosted with the West Indies.