Decoded: Khelo Bharat Niti & its vision to reshape Indian sports ecosystem

After 25 years, we are finally getting a dedicated national policy for sports, the 'Khelo Bharat Niti,' said Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse after felicitating the victorious Special Olympics Bharat football team in New Delhi on Monday.

“The 'Khelo Bharat Niti' will strengthen the sporting ecosystem and infrastructure in the country and pave the way towards realising our dream of hosting the 2036 Olympics,” she added.

During her speech at the event, Khadse highlighted how platforms like the Gothia Cup reflect the transformative role of sports in fostering health, education, and leadership. She noted that this vision resonates with India’s national priorities of improving sports infrastructure, expanding inclusive training, and building platforms that support athletes from all backgrounds. "Central to this push is the 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025,' a government initiative aimed at strengthening sports at the grassroots level and ensuring nationwide talent identification and development," Khadse further said.

What is Khelo Bharat Niti 2025? Launched on July 1, the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 represents the most ambitious restructuring of India's sporting landscape to date. Replacing the National Sports Policy of 2001, the new framework aims not only to produce elite athletes but also to use sports as an instrument for economic development, social inclusion, and national progress. For decades, sport in India received limited attention and investment, often viewed as secondary to academic achievements. However, government schemes like Khelo India helped shift this mindset by introducing youth leagues, sports scholarships, and training centres. Now, the Khelo Bharat Niti builds upon these efforts and positions sport as a legitimate profession and an essential tool for development.

The policy aligns with the government's ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision and underscores India’s intent to host the Olympic Games in 2036, marking its emergence as a global sporting contender. The 'Five Core Pillars' The Khelo Bharat Niti is structured around five strategic focus areas: Global Sporting Excellence: Early talent spotting, elite coaching frameworks, and integration of sports science and technology form the foundation of this pillar, aiming to make Indian athletes internationally competitive. Sport as an Economic Engine: The policy acknowledges the financial potential of the sports sector. It promotes sports-related tourism, startup innovation, and global event hosting, supported by public-private partnerships and CSR initiatives.

Social impact through sport: By promoting participation among women, tribal communities, underrepresented groups, and persons with disabilities, the policy seeks to make sports a vehicle for social inclusion and empowerment. Mass participation and fitness: Khelo Bharat Niti envisions turning sports into a nationwide movement. This includes grassroots programmes, local access to facilities, and fitness benchmarks in schools and colleges to encourage healthier lifestyles. Linking with NEP 2020: In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the policy emphasises structured physical education in schools and improved training for physical education teachers to nurture young talent early. Budget and infrastructure push For the 2025–26 financial year, the government has allocated ₹3,794 crore to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports — a significant increase from previous years. Of this, ₹1,000 crore has been dedicated to the Khelo India programme, signalling strong commitment to infrastructure and talent development.

Notable achievements under Khelo India include: 326 sports infrastructure projects worth ₹3,124 crore

1,045 Khelo India Centres and 34 State Centres of Excellence

Support for 2,845 athletes with coaching, equipment, and financial aid

Over 50,000 participants across 17 editions of flagship events like the Youth, University, Para, and Winter Games Aiming for the 2036 Olympics A key target of the Khelo Bharat Niti is India’s preparation to host the 2036 Olympic Games. The inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Olympics — albeit with limited slots — has highlighted the importance of strategic planning and athlete readiness for the global stage.