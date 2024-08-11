Paris Olympics 2024: Closing ceremony live time (IST); where to stream

The athletes' parade.

Recognition of the 45,000 volunteers.

The women's marathon medal ceremony.

The extinguishing of the Olympic flame, which will be brought from the Tuileries, where the cauldron has been on display and admired by tens of thousands of fans.

The official declaration of the end of the Olympic Games by Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee.

The transfer of the Olympic flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

When will the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony take place?



The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony will take place on August 11 at the Stade de France in Paris.



What time will the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony begin in India?



The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony will begin at 12:30 AM IST.



Who are the Indian flag bearers for the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony?



India's Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh have been announced as the official flag bearers for the Paris Olympics closing ceremony.



How many medals have India won at the Paris Olympics 2024?



India have won 6 medals at the Paris Olympics 2024.







Over two weeks of sporting extravaganza will reach its conclusion on August 11 as the Paris Olympics 2024 comes to an end. Athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees (NOC) took part in the quadrennial event, with several etching their names in records.The closing ceremony on August 11 at 12:30 AM (Aug 12) will be held at Stade de France, the stadium that hosted most of the athletic events over the two weeks. Countries will again parade through the stadium with their flags held high as a new set of flag bearers will be present for the event. For India, double bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker and veteran hockey player PR Sreejesh, who also got himself a bronze medal in Paris, will be the official flag bearers of the ceremony.The details of the closing ceremony performers haven't been disclosed yet but is being rumoured that hollywood star Tom Cruise will be featuring in the event to give the spectators and athletes something to cheer for on the night. Famous rap artist Snoop Dogg, who also featured in the opening ceremony with the Olympic torch will be returning for the closing ceremony.One of the segments of the ceremony will also have the iconic handover of the historic event from Paris to the hands of Los Angeles who will be hosting the next summer Games in 2028.As far as the athletes parade are concerned, here are the series of events which will take place before the Games are closed on the night.