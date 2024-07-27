Paris Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani, PT Usha, others inaugurate India House

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, along with other dignitaries, inaugurated the 'India House' at the Paris Olympics on Saturday. India House falls under the ambitions of the Reliance Foundation and the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) long-term partnership, which aims to elevate the performances of Indian athletes, support the national sports federations, and build the credentials of India as a global sporting nation, with an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, and Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf were also present during the opening ceremony of the India House.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Nita Ambani welcomed the world to the 'India House' to experience the beauty, diversity and rich heritage of India.

"Today, we salute all the athletes from around the world competing in Paris and send them our compliments and best wishes for the game. At India House, we welcome the world to experience the beauty, diversity and rich heritage of India in the heart of Paris. We will also showcase our art and culture, song and dance, technology and tradition and Indian food and Bollywood music...," Nita Ambani said.

She added that the day is not far when India will host the Olympic Games.

"The day is not far when India will host the Olympic Games. May this be our collective resolve at the opening of the India House. Today, we gather here at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, to open the doors to a dream. A dream that belongs to 1.4 billion Indians. A dream to bring India to the Olympics, and our shared dream to bring the Olympics to India. A nation, in its journey through time reaches a tipping point...," she added.

Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf thanked Nita Ambani and Reliance Foundation for putting up India House during the Paris Olympics.

"We are witnessing the grand opening of the India House, the first ever in the history of the Olympics. I want to thank Nita Ambani and Reliance Foundation for putting this up," Jawed Ashraf said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making sport an instrument of youth empowerment and development.

"The Olympics is not only the biggest sporting event in the world but also the biggest gathering of humanity in a shared endeavour...In the 21st century, the Olympics must also seek new destinations, and there is no better destination for the Olympics than India...A country living in peace and harmony amidst the most unparalleled diversity of religions, languages, cultures and traditions...A country that is soon to be the third-largest economy. Under the leadership of PM Modi, sports is becoming an instrument of youth empowerment and development of shattering the glass ceiling for women, of making a more inclusive society and of transforming India...," he added.

India took a bold step forward in its global sporting ambitions with the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics.

This landmark initiative aimed to propel India towards becoming a dominant force in global sports, fostering greater success at the Olympics, and charting a course towards hosting the Games in the future.

A cornerstone feature of the Olympic Games, Olympic Hospitality Houses serve as a platform for participating countries to showcase their culture, hospitality, and national pride to athletes, media, visitors, and supporters. These houses serve as a space for fans to celebrate and support their athletes/ teams during competitions, and act as a "home away from home" for athletes and their families during the Games.

The Olympic House also becomes a place for fans of the country's team to gather for event "watch-parties" and celebrations during competitive events, and in some cases, athletes who medal make an appearance during the day or evening.

India House at the Paris Games will serve as a showcase of India to the world, to fans from across the world, to key stakeholders from the global sports world, Indian travellers, media and athletes. It will also be the first time that Indian athletes will have a home at the Olympics, that will look to celebrate India's sporting achievements and sportspersons.