Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Qualified teams, match time, streaming

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Qualified teams, match time, streaming

The live streaming of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

The 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, taking place in Malaysia, has now reached its final stage as it will crown the ultimate winner of the 31st edition on Sunday in the final in Ipoh. The tournament, which featured six teams in a round-robin format, will see the top two teams from the group stages battling it out in the grand finale.
 
The Indian team, who are returning to the tournament after a long gap of six years, became the first team to qualify for the final after defeating Canada in their final league-stage game and will now face either Belgium or New Zealand in the final.
 
 
Notably, Belgium, with 10 points, are favourites to qualify for the final unless New Zealand pull off a miracle and beat them by a nine-goal margin to surpass them on goal difference.

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Qualified teams

  • India
  • Belgium / New Zealand

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Schedule

Match Teams Date Time Venue
Final India vs Belgium / New Zealand 30-11-2025 18:00 IST Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium, Ipoh, Perak, (MAS)

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Full squads

India squad: Abhishek, Chandura Boby Poovanna, Lakra Shilanand, Lalage Aditya Arjun, Moirangthem Rabichandra, Pal Raj Kumar, Pawan, Prasad Vivek Sagar, Raheel Mohammed, Rajinder Singh, Rohidas Amit, Sanjay, Selvam Karthi, Sharma Nilakanta, Shashikumar Mohith Honnenahalli, Singh Dilpreet, Singh Jugraj, Singh Maninder, Singh Sukhjeet, Siwach Yashdeep, Xess Nilam Sanjeep.

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the final of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 take place?
 
The final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 will take place on Sunday, November 30.
 
What time will the final of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 take place?
 
The final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 will kick off at 6 pm IST.
 
What will be the venue for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final match?
 
The final match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 will be played at Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium, Ipoh, Perak (MAS).
 
Which two teams will feature in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final match?
 
The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final match will be played between India and Belgium or New Zealand.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final match in India?
 
The live telecast of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final match will not be available in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final match in India?
 
The live streaming of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

