Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Updated points table, qualification scenarios

The match day three of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 concluded on Wednesday, with India beating hosts Malaysia 3-2 to get back to winning ways. Now with just two games left for each team to play, the race for the final has intensified. Malaysia started match day three as the table-toppers, but their loss to India saw them drop down to fourth spot with just four points from three games, meanwhile India rose to third spot with six points in three games.
The two undefeated teams, Belgium and New Zealand, are now the top two teams respectively with seven points each. Belgium outranks New Zealand due to a superior goal difference. Canada, with just one point from three games, are ranked fifth, while Korea, with three straight losses, are at the bottom of the table.
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Points table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PDiff
|Pt
|1
|Belgium
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|7
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|3
|India
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|4
|Malaysia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|5
|Canada
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-3
|1
|6
|Korea
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-7
|0
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Final qualification scenario
According to the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 format, the top two teams at the points table after the round-robin stage will only qualify for the final. Now let’s take a look at what each team needs to confirm their top-two finish.
Belgium
Belgium sit at the top of the table with seven points and are in a strong position to reach the final. With matches remaining against Malaysia and New Zealand, they need just one victory to confirm qualification. Even two draws might be enough, depending on India’s results. However, if Belgium lose both games, their qualification could come under threat, especially if India and Malaysia pick up wins. Overall, Belgium remain one of the favourites to secure a top-two finish.
New Zealand
New Zealand are level with Belgium on seven points but face a more challenging route, with matches against India and Belgium still to come. A win against India would almost guarantee their place in the final, giving them a buffer ahead of their last match. If New Zealand lose to India, the final group game against Belgium becomes crucial. Consecutive defeats could push them out of the top two if India and Malaysia both win. Their chances remain strong but depend on how they handle two tough opponents.
India
India, with six points, are firmly in the race and control much of their destiny. A victory against New Zealand would position them favourably ahead of their final match against Canada. Even a draw against New Zealand could keep them alive if they defeat Canada, depending on Belgium’s results. However, if India lose to New Zealand, they will need to rely on Malaysia dropping points while ensuring they win their last fixture. India’s path remains open, but consistency is essential.
Malaysia
Malaysia remain an outside contender with four points but need strong performances in their remaining fixtures against Belgium and Korea. Beating Belgium would significantly boost their qualification hopes and open up the group. They must also defeat Korea to stay in contention. However, a defeat to Belgium would severely damage their chances, making their qualification path highly dependent on other results. Malaysia must be near-perfect from here.
Canada
Canada are still alive mathematically but require two wins from their remaining matches against Korea and India. Even if they reach seven points, their fate depends on India losing to New Zealand and Malaysia failing to pick up points. Their scenario involves too many external results for comfort, leaving them with only a slim chance of progressing.
Korea
Korea remain at the bottom with no points and face an improbable, almost impossible route to the final. They must win both remaining matches against Canada and Malaysia to reach six points. Even then, they require a series of favourable outcomes, including New Zealand losing twice, India losing to New Zealand, and Malaysia losing to Belgium. With so many conditions required, Korea’s hopes are merely mathematical.