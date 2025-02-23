Asia Cup Archery: India tops medal tally with 8 medals, including 5 gold

India topped the medal standings at the first leg of the Asia Cup World Ranking Archery tournament, securing eight medals, including 5 gold, at the conclusion of competitions here on Saturday.

In the recurve men's section, India's Vishnu Choudhary and Rahul finished 1-2.

The other four gold were won by Basanti Mahato (women's recurve), Kushal Dalal (men's compound), men's recurve team of Vishnu, Goldi Mishra and Rahul, and the men's compund team of Kushal, Manav Ganeshrao Jadhao and Ganesh Mani Ratnam.

The recurve mixed team of Basanti and Vishnu also picked up a silver, while the women's compound team of Avneet Kaur, Madhuravarshini Muruganantham and Chikitha Taniparthi clinched a bronze.

Korea finished second in the medal tally with five medals, including two gold.