Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Asia Cup Archery: India tops medal tally with 8 medals, including 5 gold

Asia Cup Archery: India tops medal tally with 8 medals, including 5 gold

India topped the medal standings at the first leg of the Asia Cup World Ranking Archery tournament, securing eight medals, including 5 gold, at the conclusion of competitions here on Saturday.

Archery at Tokyo Olympics
Photo: @WorldArchery
Press Trust of India Bangkok
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India topped the medal standings at the first leg of the Asia Cup World Ranking Archery tournament, securing eight medals, including 5 gold, at the conclusion of competitions here on Saturday.

In the recurve men's section, India's Vishnu Choudhary and Rahul finished 1-2.

The other four gold were won by Basanti Mahato (women's recurve), Kushal Dalal (men's compound), men's recurve team of Vishnu, Goldi Mishra and Rahul, and the men's compund team of Kushal, Manav Ganeshrao Jadhao and Ganesh Mani Ratnam.

The recurve mixed team of Basanti and Vishnu also picked up a silver, while the women's compound team of Avneet Kaur, Madhuravarshini Muruganantham and Chikitha Taniparthi clinched a bronze.

Korea finished second in the medal tally with five medals, including two gold.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No successor in sight for Sindhu, India's badminton future in trouble

Coach Zelezny's tweaks will take me to 90m mark soon: Neeraj Chopra

Mary Kom denies IOA resignation reports, says she'll complete her tenure

Khelo India winter games in Kashmir postponed on 'insufficient snowfall'

FIH Hockey Pro League IND vs ESP HIGHLIGHTS: IND beat ESP 2-0; ENG W beat IND W in shoot-out

Topics :archerysports

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story