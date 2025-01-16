Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 16: Full schedule, results and live streaming

As the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 enters it's Day 4, another set of exciting matches await the fans who will also see hosts India feature yet again when they take on Bhutan in their Group A encounter in front a packed Indian crowd. All the matches are being held at the Indira Gandhi indoor stadium with the final scheduled for January 19.
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Full list of teams
Men’s division
Group A: India, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, Bhutan
Group B: South Africa, Ghana, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran
Group C: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, USA, Poland
Group D: England, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Kenya
Women’s division
Group A: India, South Korea, Iran, Malaysia
Group B: England, Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Netherlands
Group C: Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Bangladesh
Group D: South Africa, Poland, Peru, Indonesia, New Zealand
Here is the list of matches scheduled for January 16: Men's Division -
Women's Division
|Kho The World Cup schedule for January 16
|Match
|Group
|Time (AM/PM)
|Nepal vs Bhutan
|A
|09:15:00
|Germany vs Kenya
|D
|10:30:00
|South Korea vs USA
|C
|15:15:00
|Bangladesh vs Poland
|C
|17:45:00
|India vs Bhutan
|A
|20:15:00
|Ghana vs Iran
|B
|08:45:00
|Peru vs Brazil
|A
|11:15:00
|Sri Lanka vs Poland
|C
|10:00:00
|Malaysia vs Australia
|D
|12:30:00
|Kho Kho World Cup 2025 schedule for January 16
|Match
|Group
|Time (AM/PM)
|Bhutan vs Bangladesh
|C
|08:45:00
|Kenya vs Uganda
|B
|11:15:00
|New Zealand vs Indonesia
|D
|11:45:00
|Nepal vs Bangladesh
|C
|16:30:00
|Sri Lanka vs Germany
|C
|13:00:00
|India vs Malaysia
|A
|19:00:00
|South Africa vs Indonesia
|D
|18:30:00
|Bhutan vs Sri Lanka
|C
|19:45:00
|Iran vs South Korea
|A
|16:00:00
|Poland vs Peru
|D
|12:30:00
|Australia vs Netherlands
|B
|10:00:00
|England vs Netherlands
|B
|16:00:00
|Australia vs Kenya
|B
|17:15:00
|New Zealand vs Poland
|D
|18:30:00
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 January 16 Live Streaming and Telecast Details
Where to watch the live telecast of January 16 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?
The January 16 matches of the Kho Kho World Cup will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and DD Sports in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of January 16 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the January 16 Kho Kho World Cup matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.