Sinner vs Alcaraz head-to-head: Who will win Wimbledon 2025 men's final?

A blockbuster finale awaits at Centre Court on Sunday, July 13, as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner reignite their thrilling rivalry in the Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final. Their most recent battle came just a month ago in the French Open final, where Alcaraz stormed back from two sets down to edge Sinner in a five-set marathon that lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes — the second-longest major final in history. That win extended the Spaniard’s head-to-head dominance to five straight victories over the Italian, placing a mental hurdle firmly in Sinner’s path.

Now, the stakes are higher. Alcaraz is on a 24-match unbeaten run and stands one win away from becoming only the fifth man to claim three consecutive Wimbledon titles, joining the likes of Borg, Federer and Djokovic. He has swept titles this year at the Italian Open, Roland Garros and Queen’s Club, and has looked sharp and composed on grass throughout the fortnight.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2025 men's final: Sinner vs Alcaraz live match time, streaming Sinner, however, has shown he’s more than ready to flip the script. After winning the Australian Open and rising to world No. 1, he arrived at Wimbledon with renewed belief. His commanding semi-final win over 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was a statement performance — powerful, focused and tactically assured. Sinner is also the second-youngest man in history to reach a final at all four majors. Carlos Alcaraz in 2025 Alcaraz has been in imperious form in 2025, winning the Italian Open, French Open and Queen’s Club, and is currently on a 24-match winning streak. At Wimbledon, he’s looked sharp and confident, surviving early tests and raising his level when it mattered. The Spaniard has embraced the Centre Court spotlight, and with each passing round, he’s looked increasingly like the man to beat.

Jannik Sinner in 2025 Sinner entered the year on a high, winning his maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open and ascending to world No. 1. He’s played with great assurance throughout Wimbledon, defeating strong opponents with relative ease. Despite a minor elbow scare earlier in the tournament, he has looked physically ready. After falling short in the French Open final, Sinner has a golden opportunity to reach his first Wimbledon title and avenge his recent loss to Alcaraz. Overall head-to-head: Sinner vs Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz leads Jannik Sinner 8–4 in their head-to-head record. Sinner won four of their first seven meetings, including matches at Wimbledon 2022, Umag 2022, and Masters semi-finals in Miami and Beijing in 2023. Since March 2024, Alcaraz has won five straight matches against Sinner — at Indian Wells, Roland Garros, Beijing, Rome, and again at Roland Garros in the 2025 final.

Sinner vs Alcaraz at Wimbledon Sinner and Alcaraz have faced each other once at Wimbledon. That match came in 2022 in the fourth round, where Sinner won in four sets: 6–1, 6–4, 6–7(8), 6–3. It is Sinner’s only win over Alcaraz on grass. Alcaraz has not faced Sinner at Wimbledon since then but has won the title in both 2023 and 2024. Sinner vs Alcaraz in Grand Slams Alcaraz leads 4–1 in Grand Slam meetings. Sinner’s only Slam win against Alcaraz came at Wimbledon 2022. Alcaraz won their next four Slam meetings: US Open 2022 quarter-final (5 sets), Roland Garros 2024 semi-final (5 sets), Roland Garros 2025 final (5 sets), and also beat Sinner at Indian Wells and Beijing between those events.