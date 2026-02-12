FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Argentina hockey match live time, streaming

India will take on Argentina in a crucial FIH Pro League 2025-26 clash at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Thursday, February 12, with both teams aiming to build momentum early in the tournament. The hosts come into the match after a 1-3 defeat against Belgium and will be eager to bounce back in front of home fans.

ALSO READ: FIH Pro League 2026: Full schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming Argentina, meanwhile, arrive in strong form, sitting among the early frontrunners in the standings after multiple wins this season, and their structured gameplay and quick transitions could test India’s midfield. The clash promises a high-tempo contest, with India relying on penalty-corner efficiency and attacking width, while Argentina will aim to control possession and strike on counters.

FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Argentina head-to-head (since 2013) Total matches: 19

India won: 10

Argentina won: 7

Draws: 2 FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Argentina full squads India squad for FIH Pro League 2026: Suraj Karkera, Pawan, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage Argentina squad for FIH Pro League 2026: Agustin Bonanno, Bautista Capurro, Maico Casella, Juan Catan, Nicolas Cicileo, Nicolas Della Torre, Tomas Domene, Martin Ferreiro, Thomas Habif, Nehuen Hernando, Ignacio Ibarra, Nicolas Keenan, Tadeo Marcucci, Lucas Martinez, Tobias Martins, Lucio Mendez, Inaki Minadeo, Ignacio Nardolillo, Matias Rey, Nicolas Rodriguez, Tomas Ruiz, Tomas Santiago, Facundo Sarto, Santiago Tarazona, Joaquin Toscani, Lucas Toscani, Facundo Zarate

FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Argentina live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs Argentina match in the FIH Pro League 2026 be played? The India vs Argentina match in the FIH Pro League 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 12. What will be the venue for the India vs Argentina match in the FIH Pro League 2026? The India vs Argentina match in the FIH Pro League 2026 will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. What time will the India vs Argentina match in the FIH Pro League 2026 begin?