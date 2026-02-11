FIH Pro League 2026: Full schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

FIH Pro League 2026 will kick off on Wednesday with India taking on Belgium in the opening fixture as the hosts aim to make a strong start to their new campaign. After a disappointing eighth-place finish last season, the Indian men’s hockey team will look to rebuild momentum during the home leg at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.The February window will see India play two matches each against Belgium and Argentina in a round-robin format, making early points crucial in the standings. Following the Odisha leg, Harmanpreet Singh and his side will head to Australia for the away fixtures, beginning with a clash against Spain in Hobart. With top teams involved, consistency across both legs will be key to India’s title hopes.