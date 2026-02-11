Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FIH Pro League 2026: Full schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

India will start their campaign in FIH Pro League 2026 against Belgium on Wednesday

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

FIH Pro League 2026 will kick off on Wednesday with India taking on Belgium in the opening fixture as the hosts aim to make a strong start to their new campaign. After a disappointing eighth-place finish last season, the Indian men’s hockey team will look to rebuild momentum during the home leg at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.  The February window will see India play two matches each against Belgium and Argentina in a round-robin format, making early points crucial in the standings. Following the Odisha leg, Harmanpreet Singh and his side will head to Australia for the away fixtures, beginning with a clash against Spain in Hobart. With top teams involved, consistency across both legs will be key to India’s title hopes. 
 

FIH Pro League 2026: Full list of teams

  • India
  • Belgium
  • Australia
  • Germany
  • Argentina
  • Pakistan
  • Spain
  • England
  • Netherlands

FIH Pro League 2026: Full list of venues

  • Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (IND)
  • Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
  • Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
  • Wavre (BEL)
  • HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
  • Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin (GER)

FIH Pro League 2026: Full schedule

Category Status Team 1 Date Time (IST) Team 2 Venue
Men's Upcoming India 11 Feb 2026 19:30 Belgium Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (IND)
Men's Upcoming Australia 12 Feb 2026 12:00 Germany Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
Men's Upcoming India 12 Feb 2026 19:30 Argentina Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (IND)
Men's Upcoming Australia 13 Feb 2026 12:00 Pakistan Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
Men's Upcoming Argentina 13 Feb 2026 19:30 Belgium Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (IND)
Men's Upcoming Germany 14 Feb 2026 10:00 Pakistan Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
Men's Upcoming India 14 Feb 2026 19:30 Belgium Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (IND)
Men's Upcoming Australia 15 Feb 2026 10:00 Germany Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
Men's Upcoming India 15 Feb 2026 19:30 Argentina Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (IND)
Men's Upcoming Australia 20 Feb 2026 14:00 Spain Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
Men's Upcoming India 21 Feb 2026 12:00 Spain Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
Men's Upcoming Australia 22 Feb 2026 12:00 India Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
Men's Upcoming Australia 23 Feb 2026 14:00 Spain Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
Men's Upcoming Spain 24 Feb 2026 14:00 India Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
Men's Upcoming Australia 25 Feb 2026 14:00 India Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
Men's Upcoming England 13 Jun 2026 17:00 Argentina Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
Men's Upcoming Belgium 13 Jun 2026 19:00 Pakistan Wavre (BEL)
Men's Upcoming Netherlands 13 Jun 2026 19:30 Germany HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
Men's Upcoming England 14 Jun 2026 17:00 Australia Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
Men's Upcoming Pakistan 14 Jun 2026 19:00 Spain Wavre (BEL)
Men's Upcoming Netherlands 14 Jun 2026 19:30 India HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
Men's Upcoming Belgium 17 Jun 2026 00:30 Spain Wavre (BEL)
Men's Upcoming Australia 17 Jun 2026 21:30 Argentina Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
Men's Upcoming India 17 Jun 2026 23:00 Germany HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
Men's Upcoming Argentina 18 Jun 2026 21:30 Australia Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
Men's Upcoming Germany 18 Jun 2026 23:00 India HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
Men's Upcoming Belgium 19 Jun 2026 00:30 Pakistan Wavre (BEL)
Men's Upcoming England 20 Jun 2026 17:00 Argentina Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
Men's Upcoming Netherlands 20 Jun 2026 19:00 Germany HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
Men's Upcoming Spain 20 Jun 2026 19:00 Pakistan Wavre (BEL)
Men's Upcoming England 21 Jun 2026 16:00 Australia Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
Men's Upcoming Belgium 21 Jun 2026 17:30 Spain Wavre (BEL)
Men's Upcoming Netherlands 21 Jun 2026 17:30 India HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
Men's Upcoming Pakistan 23 Jun 2026 19:00 India Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
Men's Upcoming Argentina 23 Jun 2026 21:00 Spain Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin (GER)
Men's Upcoming Australia 23 Jun 2026 21:30 Netherlands Wavre (BEL)
Men's Upcoming England 24 Jun 2026 18:00 Pakistan Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
Men's Upcoming Germany 25 Jun 2026 00:00 Argentina Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin (GER)
Men's Upcoming Belgium 25 Jun 2026 00:30 Netherlands Wavre (BEL)
Men's Upcoming England 26 Jun 2026 00:00 India Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
Men's Upcoming Germany 26 Jun 2026 00:00 Spain Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin (GER)
Men's Upcoming Belgium 26 Jun 2026 00:30 Australia Wavre (BEL)
Men's Upcoming Spain 26 Jun 2026 21:00 Argentina Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin (GER)
Men's Upcoming India 26 Jun 2026 22:30 Pakistan Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
Men's Upcoming Netherlands 27 Jun 2026 00:30 Australia Wavre (BEL)
Men's Upcoming Germany 27 Jun 2026 17:00 Argentina Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin (GER)
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:23 PM IST

