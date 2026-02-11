FIH Pro League 2026: Full schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming
India will start their campaign in FIH Pro League 2026 against Belgium on Wednesday
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
FIH Pro League 2026 will kick off on Wednesday with India taking on Belgium in the opening fixture as the hosts aim to make a strong start to their new campaign. After a disappointing eighth-place finish last season, the Indian men’s hockey team will look to rebuild momentum during the home leg at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The February window will see India play two matches each against Belgium and Argentina in a round-robin format, making early points crucial in the standings. Following the Odisha leg, Harmanpreet Singh and his side will head to Australia for the away fixtures, beginning with a clash against Spain in Hobart. With top teams involved, consistency across both legs will be key to India’s title hopes.
FIH Pro League 2026: Full list of teams
- India
- Belgium
- Australia
- Germany
- Argentina
- Pakistan
- Spain
- England
- Netherlands
FIH Pro League 2026: Full list of venues
- Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (IND)
- Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
- Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
- Wavre (BEL)
- HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
- Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin (GER)
FIH Pro League 2026: Full schedule
|Category
|Status
|Team 1
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Team 2
|Venue
|Men's
|Upcoming
|India
|11 Feb 2026
|19:30
|Belgium
|Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (IND)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Australia
|12 Feb 2026
|12:00
|Germany
|Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|India
|12 Feb 2026
|19:30
|Argentina
|Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (IND)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Australia
|13 Feb 2026
|12:00
|Pakistan
|Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Argentina
|13 Feb 2026
|19:30
|Belgium
|Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (IND)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Germany
|14 Feb 2026
|10:00
|Pakistan
|Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|India
|14 Feb 2026
|19:30
|Belgium
|Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (IND)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Australia
|15 Feb 2026
|10:00
|Germany
|Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|India
|15 Feb 2026
|19:30
|Argentina
|Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (IND)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Australia
|20 Feb 2026
|14:00
|Spain
|Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|India
|21 Feb 2026
|12:00
|Spain
|Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Australia
|22 Feb 2026
|12:00
|India
|Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Australia
|23 Feb 2026
|14:00
|Spain
|Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Spain
|24 Feb 2026
|14:00
|India
|Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Australia
|25 Feb 2026
|14:00
|India
|Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart (AUS)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|England
|13 Jun 2026
|17:00
|Argentina
|Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Belgium
|13 Jun 2026
|19:00
|Pakistan
|Wavre (BEL)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Netherlands
|13 Jun 2026
|19:30
|Germany
|HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|England
|14 Jun 2026
|17:00
|Australia
|Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Pakistan
|14 Jun 2026
|19:00
|Spain
|Wavre (BEL)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Netherlands
|14 Jun 2026
|19:30
|India
|HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Belgium
|17 Jun 2026
|00:30
|Spain
|Wavre (BEL)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Australia
|17 Jun 2026
|21:30
|Argentina
|Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|India
|17 Jun 2026
|23:00
|Germany
|HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Argentina
|18 Jun 2026
|21:30
|Australia
|Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Germany
|18 Jun 2026
|23:00
|India
|HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Belgium
|19 Jun 2026
|00:30
|Pakistan
|Wavre (BEL)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|England
|20 Jun 2026
|17:00
|Argentina
|Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Netherlands
|20 Jun 2026
|19:00
|Germany
|HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Spain
|20 Jun 2026
|19:00
|Pakistan
|Wavre (BEL)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|England
|21 Jun 2026
|16:00
|Australia
|Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Belgium
|21 Jun 2026
|17:30
|Spain
|Wavre (BEL)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Netherlands
|21 Jun 2026
|17:30
|India
|HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Pakistan
|23 Jun 2026
|19:00
|India
|Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Argentina
|23 Jun 2026
|21:00
|Spain
|Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin (GER)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Australia
|23 Jun 2026
|21:30
|Netherlands
|Wavre (BEL)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|England
|24 Jun 2026
|18:00
|Pakistan
|Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Germany
|25 Jun 2026
|00:00
|Argentina
|Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin (GER)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Belgium
|25 Jun 2026
|00:30
|Netherlands
|Wavre (BEL)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|England
|26 Jun 2026
|00:00
|India
|Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Germany
|26 Jun 2026
|00:00
|Spain
|Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin (GER)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Belgium
|26 Jun 2026
|00:30
|Australia
|Wavre (BEL)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Spain
|26 Jun 2026
|21:00
|Argentina
|Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin (GER)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|India
|26 Jun 2026
|22:30
|Pakistan
|Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Netherlands
|27 Jun 2026
|00:30
|Australia
|Wavre (BEL)
|Men's
|Upcoming
|Germany
|27 Jun 2026
|17:00
|Argentina
|Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin (GER)
|Men's
|Upcoming
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:23 PM IST