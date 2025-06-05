Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
French Open 2025: Women's singles final date, time, live streaming

French Open 2025: Women's singles final date, time, live streaming

It's world number 1 against the world number 2 in the final of the Roland Garros as Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are set to battle it out on clay for the prestigious Grand Slam title on Saturday.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The French Open 2025 finalists for the women's singles have been finalised after a brilliant set of matches between the greats of the game and an underdog in the form of France's L. Boisson (ranked 361 in the world) who played a historic semi-final tie against USA's Coco Gauff who is the World number 2.
 
French Open 2025 women's singles final schedule
 
French Open 2025 women’s singles final
Player 1 vs Player 2 Date Court
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) vs Coco Gauff (USA) 07/06/25 Court Philippe-Chatrier
  It's world number 1 against the world number 2 in the final of the Roland Garros as Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are set to battle it out on clay for the prestigious Grand Slam title on Saturday, June 7. While Aryna Sabalenka fought out a hard 3-set tie against defending champion Iga Swiatek to get the final spot, Coco Gauff cruised through her last four tie as she beat local girl L. Boisson in straight sets to book a final date with the Belarusian. 
 

French Open 2025: Women’s singles final live telecast and streaming
 
When will the final of the French Open 2025 women’s singles event be played?
 
The semifinals of the women’s singles event at the French Open 2025 will be played on Saturday, 7 June.
 
Who will play the final of the women’s singles event at the French Open 2025?
 
World number 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will face each other in final of the women’s singles event at the French Open 2025.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the French Open 2025 women’s singles final matches in India?
 
Sony Sports Network will live telecast the French Open 2025 women’s singles final matches in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the French Open 2025 women’s singles final matches in India?
 
Sony LIV via their app and website will live stream the French Open 2025 women’s singles final matches in India.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

