Full list of Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy winners and runner-ups

India women's hockey team could become only the second team to win the Women's Asian Champions Trophy for the second time in a row after South Africa if it beats China in the grand finale of eighth edition of the tournament in Rajgir on Wednesday (November 20). Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy history The Hockey Women’s Asian Champions Trophy is a competition involving the top six nations from the Asian Hockey Federation’s member associations. Founded in 2010, the tournament has been held seven times, in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2021, and 2023. South Korea has been the dominant force in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, winning the tournament three times. After claiming the inaugural title, South Korea successfully defended it in 2011 and secured another victory in 2018.

The Indian women’s hockey team has reached the final on four occasions, winning in 2016 and 2023. Japan is the only other team to have won the Women’s title.

The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy was first held in 2010 and 2011, then again in 2013, before becoming a biennial event starting in 2016.

Here are the winners in the past editions of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy winners list Year Winner Runner-up 2010 South Korea Japan 2011 South Korea China 2013 Japan India 2016 India China 2018 South Korea India 2021 Japan South Korea 2023 India Japan