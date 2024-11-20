Full list of Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy winners and runner-ups

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Women's Asian Champions Trophy was first held in 2010 and 2011, then again in 2013, before becoming a biennial event starting in 2016.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 4:08 PM IST
India women's hockey team could become only the second team to win the Women's Asian Champions Trophy for the second time in a row after South Africa if it beats China in the grand finale of eighth edition of the tournament in Rajgir on Wednesday (November 20).  Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy history  The Hockey Women’s Asian Champions Trophy is a competition involving the top six nations from the Asian Hockey Federation’s member associations. Founded in 2010, the tournament has been held seven times, in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2021, and 2023.
 
 South Korea has been the dominant force in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, winning the tournament three times. After claiming the inaugural title, South Korea successfully defended it in 2011 and secured another victory in 2018.
 
The Indian women’s hockey team has reached the final on four occasions, winning in 2016 and 2023. Japan is the only other team to have won the Women’s title.
 
  Here are the winners in the past editions of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 
 
Women’s Asian Champions Trophy winners list
Year Winner Runner-up
2010 South Korea Japan
2011 South Korea China
2013 Japan India
2016 India China
2018 South Korea India
2021 Japan South Korea
2023 India Japan
   Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 topscorers list 
Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 topscorers
Player Goals
Deepika Sehrawat 10 goals
Tan Jinzhuang 7 goals
Sangita Kumari 4 goals
Wang Lihang  Xu Yahan  Yu Anhui  Preeti Dubey  Navneet Kaur  Lalremsiami Hmarzote 3 goals
Deng Qiuchan  China Fan Yunxia  China Ma Xiaoyan  China Ma Xuejiao  India Manisha Chauhan  Japan Miyu Hasegawa  Malaysia Nur Mohd  South Korea Cheon Eun-bi  South Korea Lee Yu-jin  South Korea Lee Yu-ri  South Korea Park Mi-hyang 2 goals
Hao Guoting  China Huang Haiyan  China Zeng Xueling  India Beauty Dungdung  India Salima Tete  India Udita Duhan  Japan Shiho Kobayakawa  Japan Natsumi Oshima  Japan Hanami Saito  Japan Saki Tanaka  Malaysia Nur Azhar  Malaysia Nur Mohammed  Malaysia Khairunnisa Mohd  Malaysia Zati Muhamad  South Korea Jin Suyeon  South Korea Seo Dahye  South Korea Kim Min-jeong  South Korea Park Seo-yeon  Thailand Kunjira Inpa 1 goal
   
First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

