Full list of Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy winners and runner-ups

India women's hockey team could become only the second team to win the Women's Asian Champions Trophy for the second time in a row after South Africa if it beats China in the grand finale of eighth edition of the tournament in Rajgir on Wednesday (November 20). Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy history The Hockey Women’s Asian Champions Trophy is a competition involving the top six nations from the Asian Hockey Federation’s member associations. Founded in 2010, the tournament has been held seven times, in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2021, and 2023.
South Korea has been the dominant force in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, winning the tournament three times. After claiming the inaugural title, South Korea successfully defended it in 2011 and secured another victory in 2018.
The Indian women’s hockey team has reached the final on four occasions, winning in 2016 and 2023. Japan is the only other team to have won the Women’s title.
The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy was first held in 2010 and 2011, then again in 2013, before becoming a biennial event starting in 2016.
Here are the winners in the past editions of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy
|Women’s Asian Champions Trophy winners list
|Year
|Winner
|Runner-up
|2010
|South Korea
|Japan
|2011
|South Korea
|China
|2013
|Japan
|India
|2016
|India
|China
|2018
|South Korea
|India
|2021
|Japan
|South Korea
|2023
|India
|Japan
Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 topscorers list
|Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 topscorers
|Player
|Goals
|Deepika Sehrawat
|10 goals
|Tan Jinzhuang
|7 goals
|Sangita Kumari
|4 goals
|Wang Lihang Xu Yahan Yu Anhui Preeti Dubey Navneet Kaur Lalremsiami Hmarzote
|3 goals
|Deng Qiuchan China Fan Yunxia China Ma Xiaoyan China Ma Xuejiao India Manisha Chauhan Japan Miyu Hasegawa Malaysia Nur Mohd South Korea Cheon Eun-bi South Korea Lee Yu-jin South Korea Lee Yu-ri South Korea Park Mi-hyang
|2 goals
|Hao Guoting China Huang Haiyan China Zeng Xueling India Beauty Dungdung India Salima Tete India Udita Duhan Japan Shiho Kobayakawa Japan Natsumi Oshima Japan Hanami Saito Japan Saki Tanaka Malaysia Nur Azhar Malaysia Nur Mohammed Malaysia Khairunnisa Mohd Malaysia Zati Muhamad South Korea Jin Suyeon South Korea Seo Dahye South Korea Kim Min-jeong South Korea Park Seo-yeon Thailand Kunjira Inpa
|1 goal