Rafa retires! Full list of Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam titles in Tennis

Rafael Nadal burst onto the tennis scene in 2005, arriving at the French Open as a teenager and leaving as a champion. That victory marked the beginning of an extraordinary career, culminating in his 22nd and final Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in 2022, at the age of 36. That triumph was also his last major championship—a fitting finale to a storied journey.

Roland Garros: The Bookends of Nadal's Legendary Career

Nadal’s Grand Slam career began and ended at Roland Garros, the place forever synonymous with his unparalleled dominance. While the French Open stands as the cornerstone of his legacy, Nadal’s achievements go far beyond Paris. He is one of the few to complete a career Grand Slam, winning all four major tournaments at least twice—a testament to his versatility and greatness across surfaces.

A Champion bows out at 38

Now 38, Nadal bid farewell to the sport he ruled for nearly two decades. His exit comes after Spain's defeat to the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday night, marking the end of an era for tennis fans worldwide.

As we reflect on his illustrious career, here’s a look back at his 22 Grand Slam triumphs, starting with the most recent:

No. 22: 2022 French OpenFinal: Beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 What He Did: Improved to 14-0 in French Open finals after getting nerve-dulling injections in his left foot.

What He Said: It's obvious that with the circumstances that I am playing (in), I can't and I don't want to keep going.

No. 21: 2022 Australian OpenFinal: Beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5

What He Did: Became the first man in 57 years to win an Australian Open final after dropping the first two sets.

What He Said: I just wanted to keep believing till the end.

No. 20: 2020 French OpenFinal: Beat Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5

What He Did: Pulled even with rival Federer at 20 Slam titles. Won the French Open without dropping a set for the fourth time.

What He Said: In terms of these records, of course I care.

No. 19: 2019 U.S. OpenFinal: Beat Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4

What He Did: Became the first man to win majors after turning 30.

No. 18: 2019 French OpenFinal: Beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

What He Did: Became the first tennis player to win any Slam tournament a dozen times.

No. 17: 2018 French OpenFinal: Beat Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

What He Did: Got past Thiem, the only man to beat Nadal on clay in 2017 or 2018.

What He Said: If you tell me seven, eight years ago, that I will be here ... having this trophy with me again, I will tell you that is something almost impossible. But here we are.

No. 16: 2017 U.S. OpenFinal: Beat Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

What He Did: Won his second major title of the season following a 2 1/2-year drought without an appearance in a major final.

What He Said: After a couple of years without competing at this very high, high level, very happy to be back.

No. 15: 2017 French OpenFinal: Beat Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1

What He Did: Won every set and dropped just 35 games in the tournament.

What He Said: A perfect Roland Garros for me.

No. 14: 2014 French OpenFinal: Beat Djokovic 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4

What He Did: Won a record fifth French Open in a row and pulled even with Pete Sampras at 14 career Slam titles.

No. 13: 2013 U.S. OpenFinal: Beat Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

What He Did: Improved to 60-3 with 10 titles that year.

What He Said: This season is probably the most emotional one in my career.

No. 12: 2013 French OpenFinal: Beat David Ferrer 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

What He Did: Came back from an injured left knee that sidelined him for more than six months.

What He Said: I never like to compare years, but it's true that this year means something very special for me.

No. 11: 2012 French OpenFinal: Beat Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

What He Did: Won a rain-interrupted, two-day title match to break Bjorn Borg's men's record of six titles in Paris and prevent Djokovic from winning a fourth consecutive major championship.

What He Said: My mental part, probably, on clay is one of the most important things.

No. 10: 2011 French OpenFinal: Beat Roger Federer 7-5, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-1

What He Did: Improved to 4-0 against Federer in French Open finals.

No. 9: 2010 U.S. OpenFinal: Beat Djokovic 64, 57, 64, 62

What He Did: Earned a third consecutive Slam trophy and first in New York, completing a career Grand Slam.

No. 8: 2010 WimbledonFinal: Beat Tomas Berdych 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

What He Did: Swept the French Open and Wimbledon in one season for the second time; couldn't defend his 2009 title at the All England Club because of a knee problem.

What He Said: If you want to play well, (you're) going to find a way.

No. 7: 2010 French OpenFinal: Beat Robin Soderling 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

What He Did: Didn't drop a set; capped it off by defeating Soderling, who handed Nadal his first French Open loss a year earlier.

What He Said: I'm back.

No. 6: 2009 Australian OpenFinal: Beat Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-2

What He Did: Picked up his third win in a row over Federer in major finals.

No. 5: 2008 WimbledonFinal: Beat Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (8), 9-7

What He Did: Won a thriller that ended with the light fading to claim a major other than the French Open for the first time and prevent Federer from earning a sixth consecutive Wimbledon title.

What He Said: He deserved this title, too.

No. 4: 2008 French OpenFinal: Beat Federer 6-1, 6-3, 6-0

What He Did: The most lopsided French Open men's final since 1977 allowed Nadal to become the first man since Borg in 1980 to win the event without dropping a set.

What He Said: I am humble, but the numbers are the numbers.

No. 3: 2007 French OpenFinal: Beat Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

What He Did: Saved 16 of 17 break points and became only the second man since 1914 with three consecutive French Open trophies.

What He Said: I am very happy, but I am really sad for Roger.

No. 2: 2006 French OpenFinal: Beat Federer 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4)

What He Did: Ended Federer's 27-match Grand Slam winning streak and handed him his first loss in a major final (Federer had been 7-0).

What He Said: A bit of luck, a bit of tennis, a bit of mental attitude.

No. 1: 2005 French OpenFinal: Beat Mariano Puerta 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5

What He Did: Two days after turning 19, Nadal became the first man to win the French Open in his debut since Mats Wilander in 1982. (With PTI inputs)