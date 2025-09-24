Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AC Milan and Inter announce plans for potential stadium to replace San Siro

AC Milan and Inter announce plans for potential stadium to replace San Siro

AC Milan and Inter Milan announced agreements with architectural firms Foster + Partners and Manica to design a new stadium if the city council approves the sale of the San Siro to the clubs.

AC Milan. Photo: Reuters

AC Milan and Inter Milan announced agreements with architectural firms Foster + Partners and Manica to design a new stadium if the city council approves the sale of the San Siro to the clubs.

The choice, announced Tuesday, comes after the clubs had chosen a different firm, Populous, over Manica-Cmr Sportium's design back in 2021.

The city council issued preliminary approval last week for the sale, with the 99-year-old San Siro and surrounding areas valued at 197 million euros ($233 million), according to Italy's tax agency.

The new 71,500-seat venue will be part of an urban regeneration project covering approximately 281,000 square meters (more than 3 million square feet), the clubs said in a joint statement without releasing any visual plans.

 

The new stadium "will feature two large tiers with an incline designed to ensure optimal visibility from every section, the clubs added. It will also meet the highest accessibility standards, providing dedicated experiences for all fans and offering sections with affordable pricing. 

Both clubs have backup plans to build new stadiums on Milan's outskirts if the deal with the city for the San Siro falls through.

San Siro is slated to host the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Olympics in February.

The idea is to have a new stadium ready for when Italy co-hosts the 2032 European Championship with Turkey.

UEFA is telling us that they are not considering Milan, mayor Giuseppe Sala said last week, if the San Siro remains as is.

Foster + Partners and Manica's projects include Wembley Stadium in London, Chase Center in San Francisco, and Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

It seems like we're almost there and I'm confident that we'll reach our objective, Milan president Paolo Scaroni said. We need a new stadium for Milan, for Inter, for Milan (the city) and for international competitions.

I can't imagine that Milan won't have a stadium to host European matches, national team games and have everything that UEFA requests, Scaroni added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

