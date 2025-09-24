Indian delegation presents Ahmedabad's bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

A delegation from India on Tuesday formally presented in London a proposal for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games to the Evaluation Committee of Commonwealth Sport, the Gujarat government said.

The Indian team was led by Gujarat's Minister of Sports Harsh Sanghavi and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha. The 2030 edition carries historic significance, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Sport Movement, and India's bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for this centenary edition, a release by the Gujarat government said.

Ahmedabad offers a compact games footprint centred on international-standard venues, robust transport systems, and high-quality accommodation, it said.