IND vs PAK at World Athletics 2025: Neeraj vs Arshad live streaming, timing

The World Athletics Championships 2025 javelin throw grand finale has set up the clash everyone was waiting for: India’s Neeraj Chopra vs Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem. The two subcontinental stars, who have dominated global javelin in recent years, will meet in Tokyo on Thursday after qualifying in contrasting styles.

Neeraj Chopra qualifies with ease

The defending world champion needed just one throw to book his place. Chopra, the first man to step up in Group A, launched his spear to 84.85m, comfortably crossing the automatic qualification mark of 84.50m. Job done, the 27-year-old two-time Olympic medallist wrapped up his day without further exertion.

This is going to be Chopra’s first meeting with Nadeem since the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he settled for silver with 89.45m against Nadeem’s massive gold-winning 92.97m throw. Thursday gives him a chance at redemption. Arshad Nadeem survives anxious wait Unlike Chopra, Pakistan’s Olympic champion endured a tense passage. Nadeem opened with a modest 76.99m and followed it with a disappointing 74.17m. For a moment, it looked like he would miss the cut. But the 28-year-old responded under pressure, producing an 85.28m throw in his third attempt to secure qualification from Group B. It was a dramatic escape for the reigning Olympic champion, who has competed sparingly in 2025—winning gold at the Asian Championships in Korea before undergoing knee surgery in July.

Neeraj and Arshad’s 2025 journey so far Neeraj Chopra’s performance in 2025 Potchefstroom Invitational (April 2025) Neeraj kicked off his season by winning the Potchefstroom Invitational in South Africa. Doha Diamond League – National Record 90.23 m (May 2025) He breached the 90-metre barrier for the first time in his career, throwing 90.23 m, setting a new Indian record, and finishing as runner-up. Janusz Kusociński Memorial, Poland (May 2025) He finished second in this European meet. Paris Diamond League (June 2025) Neeraj finished 1st with a throw of 88.16 m—one of his season’s bests. Golden Spike Ostrava (June 2025) He added another win, posting a top throw of 85.29 m. Neeraj Chopra Classic (July 5, 2025) At the inaugural edition of his namesake meet in Bengaluru, Neeraj captured gold with 86.18 m. Diamond League Final, Zurich In the final of the 2025 Diamond League, Neeraj finished second with a best throw of 85.01 m. His Budapest gold in 2023 (88.17m) and Olympic silver in Paris have cemented his place among the all-time greats. Chopra’s 2025 has been about consistency. He has maintained his form across Diamond League meetings and entered Tokyo with the confidence of being the sport’s reigning global star.His Budapest gold in 2023 (88.17m) and Olympic silver in Paris have cemented his place among the all-time greats.

Nadeem, meanwhile, has faced setbacks. Returning from surgery, he had only one competitive outing before Tokyo. Yet, his third-attempt escape in the qualification round was a reminder of his champion temperament. The challengers from Europe and Africa The India–Pakistan duel may headline the final, but challengers abound. Grenada’s Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion, topped qualification with a season-best 89.53m, showing signs of returning to peak form. Germany’s Julian Weber (87.21m) and Kenya’s Julius Yego (85.96m) also qualified comfortably, keeping the African and European challenge alive. Add to that the presence of Czech veteran Jakub Vadlejch, American Curtis Thompson, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott, and the stage is set for one of the most competitive javelin finals in recent history.

Indians in the mix India will have two throwers in the final. Alongside Chopra, Sachin Yadav (83.67m) squeezed in at 10th overall. Rohit Yadav (77.81m) and Yashvir Singh (77.51m) failed to make the cut, finishing 28th and 30th respectively.

Japan's National Stadium in Tokyo is hosting the World Athletics Championship 2025. At this venue, Neeraj Chopra won Gold medal in Tokyo Olympics

Where to watch the live streaming of javelin throw final at the World Athletics 2025 in India today? The live streaming of the World Athletics Championship 2025 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Big picture The javelin final is more than an India vs Pakistan contest—it is a battle for global supremacy. For Chopra, victory would place him alongside legends who defended back-to-back world titles. For Nadeem, it is a chance to reaffirm his Olympic heroics despite a disrupted year. For Europe and Africa’s throwers, it is an opportunity to break the Asian duopoly.