Hockey Asia Cup: India vs Malaysia live streaming, Super 4 points table

The 12th edition of the Hockey Asia Cup, i.e., Asia Cup 2025, will continue the Super 4s stage today at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. Hosts India will aim to get back to winning ways with a victory against the only team to have won all four games so far in the tournament, Malaysia.

In the other Super 4 match, defending champions Korea, who stopped India’s winning streak, will take on China in the third Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025.

But what can fans expect from these matches? Take a look.

Korea vs China (5 PM IST)

ALSO READ: Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Super 4 Match list, India match dates, live streaming After a monumental draw against India in their first Super 4 match, the defending champions Korea will face China, who lost to Malaysia on Wednesday in the first Super 4 match of the day. It will be a crucial game for both sides as anything less than a win can result in elimination. If Korea lose the game, they will need to win their final match against Malaysia while also hoping that Malaysia beat India on Thursday. On the other hand, if China lose, they will be instantly eliminated from the finals race.

India vs Malaysia (7:30 PM IST) The two undefeated teams of Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will finally face each other in the second Super 4 match on Thursday. But it will be the Malaysian side who hold the advantage, as they are the only team in the tournament with four wins after beating China in their first Super 4 match on Wednesday. Malaysia will also book their place in the final instantly if they manage to win this match. On the other hand, after playing out a draw against Korea, hosts India now need to win both their remaining Super 4 games. However, a loss to Malaysia will not be the end of the road for them, as they would then need to beat China in their final game while hoping Malaysia defeat Korea in their last Super 4 match.

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s: Points table Pos Team P W D L PDiff Pt 1 Malaysia 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 India 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 China 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4s: Live streaming and telecast details What is the venue for Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 matches on September 4? All the matches of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be played at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. Who will India face in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match on September 4?