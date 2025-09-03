Home / Sports / Other Sports News / US Open 2025 semis: Djokovic vs Alcaraz on Sept 6 in men's singles

US Open 2025 semis: Djokovic vs Alcaraz on Sept 6 in men's singles

Djokovic vs Alcaraz head-to-head: Djokovic, 38, leads their head-to-head 5-3 and has won the last two matchups - in the Australian Open quarterfinals in January and in the Paris Olympics final

The stage is set for a dramatic final stretch at the 2025 US Open.
Sep 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Carlos Alcaraz thrilled Arthur Ashe Stadium with a dominant display against Jiri Lehecka on Tuesday, cruising into the semifinals of the US Open for the second time in his career. The 22-year-old Spaniard won 6-4, 6-2, 6-4, mixing flair with power and engaging the crowd with finger wags, ear-cupping gestures, and highlight-reel net play.
 
Alcaraz back in Flushing Meadows spotlight
 
The victory marks Alcaraz’s first hard-court semifinal at a Grand Slam since his breakthrough US Open triumph in 2023. He is now a nine-time major semifinalist, joining rarefied company at such a young age — only Rafael Nadal (10) has reached more before turning 23.
 
Lehecka acknowledged the level of his opponent:
 
“I kind of met the Grand Slam version of Carlos. He just showed that he is one of the contenders, for sure. Everyone knew that, and he proved that.”
 
Djokovic clash looms large
 
Next up is a blockbuster encounter against Novak Djokovic, who defeated Taylor Fritz in four sets in Tuesday night’s other quarterfinal. The semifinal will be their first meeting at the US Open since Alcaraz’s breakthrough victory in 2023.
 
Djokovic, 38, leads their head-to-head 5-3 and has won the last two matchups — in the Australian Open quarterfinals in January and in the Paris Olympics final, where he claimed the long-awaited gold medal.
 
For Alcaraz, victory at Flushing Meadows would not only bring a second US Open crown but also propel him back to the No. 1 ranking, supplanting Jannik Sinner.
 
“The No. 1 is there, but I’m trying not to think so much about it,” Alcaraz said. “If I think about the No. 1 spot too much, I’m going to put pressure on myself. I just want to step on the court, follow my goals in the match, and enjoy as much as I can.”
 
Pegula powers through to women’s semifinals
 
On the women’s side, Jessica Pegula booked her place in back-to-back US Open semifinals with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 victory over Barbora Krejcikova. The 31-year-old American, seeded fourth, became the first woman since Serena Williams (2011–14) to reach consecutive semifinals in New York without dropping a set.
 
Pegula will next face defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who advanced via walkover after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew with a knee injury.
 
“My biggest accomplishment last year was just getting past the quarterfinals,” Pegula said. “Now I can say I’ve done it twice.”
 
Pegula, who has never won a Grand Slam title, is aiming to become the first American woman since Sloane Stephens in 2017 to lift the US Open trophy.
 
Other results and upcoming matches
 
Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez bowed out of the women’s doubles, losing to the top-seeded pair of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-2. The match ended the 45-year-old Williams’ first Grand Slam appearance in two years.
 
Wednesday’s schedule features Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alex de Minaur in the men’s singles, followed by Amanda Anisimova vs. Iga Swiatek in the women’s draw. The night session brings Naomi Osaka against Karolina Muchova, before Jannik Sinner takes on Lorenzo Musetti in an all-Italian quarterfinal clash. 
The big picture
 
With Alcaraz and Djokovic now set for another chapter in their growing rivalry, Flushing Meadows braces for a semifinal of generational significance. For the Spaniard, it’s a chance to reclaim the top ranking and reaffirm his status as heir to the throne. For Djokovic, it’s about extending his legacy with another deep run in New York.
 
On the women’s side, Pegula’s resurgence ensures home fans will have reason to cheer, while Sabalenka’s defence of her crown adds further intrigue.
 

 

Sep 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

