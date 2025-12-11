Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / AB InBev named official beer partner of ICC for major tournaments from 2026

AB InBev named official beer partner of ICC for major tournaments from 2026

The deal covers all major men's and women's ICC tournaments from 2026 to 2027, kicking off with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

ICC and AB InBev brand collaboration

ICC and AB InBev brand collaboration

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that AB InBev, the world’s largest brewing company, will be the official beer partner for all major ICC events starting in 2026. This collaboration will see Budweiser 0.0, Budweiser’s non-alcoholic beer, leading the charge in India, while other AB InBev brands will be active in regions such as Europe and Africa.
 
A Partnership for Global Fan Engagement
 
Through this partnership, AB InBev and the ICC aim to bring more moments of celebration, choice, and enjoyment to cricket fans of legal drinking age across the globe. The deal covers all major men’s and women’s ICC tournaments from 2026 to 2027, kicking off with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Other key events include the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in the UK, the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027 in Sri Lanka, and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
 
 
ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta Welcomes the Collaboration
 
ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, “Cricket is one of the world’s most beloved sports, with more than two billion fans, and ICC events serve as the largest global platforms for passion. AB InBev has consistently been at the forefront of creating memorable fan experiences, and this partnership is a natural alliance between two organizations focused on elevating moments and creating lasting memories through innovation.” 

Also Read

AB de Villiers and Gautam Gambhir

ABD backs Gambhir's batting opinion, cautions against too much flexibility

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 pitch report

India vs South Africa 2nd T20: Mullanpur pitch report, key stadium stats

IND vs SA T20I head to head

IND vs SA: Which team leads the head-to-head stats in T20Is over the years

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11, match timings, live streaming

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins fit again to lead Australia ahead of Adelaide Ashes Test

 
Gupta further added, “We are thrilled to welcome AB InBev to the ICC’s esteemed list of commercial partners. Together, we look forward to delivering multi-dimensional event experiences and amplifying the excitement for cricket worldwide.”
 
AB InBev’s Vision for Global Fan Experience
 
Commenting on the partnership, Marcel Marcondes, Global Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev, highlighted the growth of cricket as a sport, stating, “Cricket is one of the world’s most popular and fastest-growing sports. We are excited to connect with fans on this monumental global stage.”
 
Marcondes continued, “Beer is the beverage of socialization, and moderation, and this collaboration with the ICC presents an incredible opportunity for our brands to create unforgettable experiences for consumers everywhere.”
 
A Partnership Built on Shared Values
 
With the ICC’s massive global fan base and AB InBev’s track record of engaging experiences, the partnership is poised to drive fan interaction and engagement across multiple platforms. By aligning with cricket’s largest events, AB InBev aims to deepen its connection with audiences and offer unique experiences, both in-stadium and through various digital activations.
 
This partnership marks a new era of collaboration, promising exciting activations and unforgettable moments for cricket fans globally.

More From This Section

Team India beat South Africa by 101 runs in the 1st T20I in Cuttack

Team India register 3rd largest win (by margin) against SA in T20Is

IND vs SA 1st T20I

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS 1st T20I: Dominant IND thump SA by 101 runs; take 1-0 lead

Jasprit Bumrah joins the 100-wicket club in T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian with 100 wickets in all formats

IND vs SA 1st T20I live streaming

IND vs SA 1st T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

IND vs SA 1st T20I

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

Topics : Cricket News ICC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon