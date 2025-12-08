Home / Sports / Other Sports News / At 3, Indian prodigy Sarwagya becomes youngest ever with a FIDE rating

At 3, Indian prodigy Sarwagya becomes youngest ever with a FIDE rating

Indian chess talent Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha has become the youngest to earn an official FIDE rating after winning five matches against higher-rated opponents

Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha
Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha (Photo/X)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha, 3, has created history in the chess world by becoming the youngest player ever to earn an official FIDE rating. He achieved this milestone at just three years, seven months and 20 days, The New York Times reported.
 
Born in 2022 and hailing from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, Sarwagya has been officially listed by FIDE -- the global chess federation that requires players to score points against at least five rated opponents in recognised events.
 
His debut rating stands at 1,572, well above the minimum threshold of 1,400. According to chess.com, he won five of the eight rated matches he played. His victories came against older and higher-rated opponents, including 22-year-old Abhijeet Awasthi (rating 1,542), 29-year-old Shubham Chourasiya (1,559) and 20-year-old Yogesh Namdev (1,696).
 

Breaking an Indian record

 
Sarwagya has surpassed the previous record set in November 2024 by another Indian player, Anish Sarkar, who earned his first FIDE rating at the age of three years, eight months and 19 days.
 
His father, Siddharth Singh, told The Indian Express, “We pushed him into chess last year because we noticed his mind was a sponge and he would pick up things very quickly. In a week of being taught chess, he could name all the pieces accurately.”
 
In another interview with ETV Bharat, Singh said, “It’s a matter of great pride and honour for us that our son has become the youngest chess player in the world to achieve a FIDE ranking. We want him to become a grandmaster.”
 
He said the family hired a coach after observing how quickly Sarwagya learnt the basics. “He learnt the rules and the movements of chess so quickly that we felt we should further educate him on chess. He played chess for about six hours a day and then became an expert.”
 

India’s rising chess influence

 
India continues to strengthen its position in global chess. Less than a year ago, Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest world chess champion at 18. The country is also home to legendary five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.
 
The current record for the youngest grandmaster belongs to Abhimanyu Mishra, who achieved the title at 12 years, four months and 25 days.
 

How a player can earn an official FIDE rating

 
To earn a FIDE rating, a player must take part in tournaments that are officially recognised by FIDE. Players can receive three types of ratings -- Standard, Rapid and Blitz -- depending on the time controls used in the games.
 
For a standard rating, you must play at least five matches against opponents who already have a FIDE rating and score at least half a point, which means securing at least one draw in those games.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Germany HIGHLIGHTS Junior Hockey World Cup S/F 2: India crash out after 5-1 loss to Germany

Junior Hockey World Cup final date and time, qualified teams and streaming

Lando Norris clinches maiden F1 title after dramatic Abu Dhabi finale

Junior Hockey World Cup SF2: India vs Germany live match time, streaming

Junior Hockey World Cup SF1: Spain vs Argentina live match time, streaming

Topics :CHESSWorld Chess ChampionshipChess TournamentBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story