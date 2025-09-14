India vs China live streaming, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final timing

India and China have clashed 49 times in women’s international hockey, with China holding a clear advantage in the rivalry. The Chinese team has recorded 30 wins, while India has emerged victorious on 16 occasions. Six of their encounters have ended in stalemates.
Earlier in 2025, the two sides met during the FIH Pro League Women, where China dominated both fixtures. They registered a convincing 3-0 win in the first match, followed by a tighter 3-2 triumph in the second. That Pro League season proved disappointing for India, as they finished at the bottom of the nine-team table, leading to their relegation to the FIH Nations Cup.
Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final: Live streaming and telecast details
What is the venue for India's Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final match on September 14?
India's match in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be played at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.
Who will India face in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final match on September 14?
India will face China in their final match of Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 on September 14 at 5:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey final matches in India?
The live telecast of Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches of final will not be available in India.
Where to watch live streaming of Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey final matches in India?
Hockey enthusiasts can catch India’s matches live by subscribing to Watch.Hockey. Additionally, live coverage and updates will also be available on Business-Standard.com.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app