India vs China live streaming, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final timing

The Indian women's hockey team has secured a place in the final of the Asia Cup 2025, as they will face a formidable Chinese side in a highly anticipated clash on Sunday. This decisive match holds even greater significance as the winner will book a direct spot in the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026, to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.

India’s passage to the final came after a dramatic end to the Super 4 stage. Despite a 1-1 draw against Japan in their final Super 4s game, the Indian team advanced thanks to China’s narrow 1-0 victory over Korea later in the evening. While China had already qualified for the final, Korea needed a two-goal win to displace India. However, the result worked in India’s favour, pushing them through to the title match.

China topped the Super 4 standings with a flawless record, collecting nine points from three wins. India followed with four points from a win, a draw, and a loss. Japan finished third (2 points), while Korea came last with a single point.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan playing 11, timing, live streaming India vs China Hockey Head-to-Head India and China have clashed 49 times in women’s international hockey, with China holding a clear advantage in the rivalry. The Chinese team has recorded 30 wins, while India has emerged victorious on 16 occasions. Six of their encounters have ended in stalemates. India and China now prepare to meet in a high-stakes final. Having finished third in the previous edition, India will aim for redemption and a World Cup berth. With momentum, pride, and qualification on the line, tomorrow's final promises to be a thrilling showdown.

Earlier in 2025, the two sides met during the FIH Pro League Women, where China dominated both fixtures. They registered a convincing 3-0 win in the first match, followed by a tighter 3-2 triumph in the second. That Pro League season proved disappointing for India, as they finished at the bottom of the nine-team table, leading to their relegation to the FIH Nations Cup. Indian hockey squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary Midfielders: Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: How to book tickets for India vs Pakistan match in Dubai Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final: Live streaming and telecast details What is the venue for India's Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final match on September 14? India's match in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be played at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium. Who will India face in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final match on September 14? India will face China in their final match of Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 on September 14 at 5:30 PM IST.