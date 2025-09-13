Asia Cup 2025: How to book tickets for India vs Pakistan match in Dubai

The biggest fixture of the Asia Cup 2025 group stage is almost here, as India and Pakistan prepare to clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. Group A’s marquee encounter will unfold at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where both sides will be eager to stamp their authority early in the tournament.
India enter the contest as clear favourites, boasting a balanced squad that combines explosive batting with a versatile bowling attack. Shubman Gill’s consistency, Suryakumar Yadav’s stroke play, and Abhishek Sharma’s aggressive starts make India dangerous at the top, while Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma provide reliability in the middle order. Add Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube’s all-round ability, and the line-up looks formidable. With Jasprit Bumrah spearheading the pace attack and spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy in strong rhythm, India appear well-rounded.
Pakistan, meanwhile, are going through a rebuilding phase under new skipper Salman Ali Agha. They will look to young talents like Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz, along with match-winners Abrar Ahmed and Shaheen Afridi, to inspire an upset.
But how can fans buy tickets for the match and enjoy the action live, up close? Take a look.
What are the ticket prices for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match?
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has taken measures to make tickets more accessible after initial sluggish sales. Standard tickets for the India vs Pakistan contest were originally priced at 475 dirhams (₹11,420 approx.), but with demand falling short of expectations, organisers have reduced them to 350 dirhams (₹8,415 approx.). This price cut aims to fill the 25,000-plus-capacity Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
How to book India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match tickets: Step wise guide
- Visit the Official Ticketing Website: Go to Platinumlist.net, the only authorised platform for booking India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 tickets.
- Search for the Match: Use the website’s search bar to type “Asia Cup 2025.”
- Select the Match: Choose the India vs Pakistan match and confirm the correct date and venue.
- Choose Your Seats: Use the interactive stadium map to browse available sections and seat types. (Ticket prices vary by section and stage: group-stage, Super Four, final, and VIP/hospitality packages are available.)
- Select Package (If Desired): You may select single-match tickets or opt for combination packs (e.g., all Group A matches or special multi-match bundles).
- Fill in Personal Details: Enter attendee details as required, including name, email, and contact number for ticket delivery.
- Complete Payment: Pay securely using debit/credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, or local UAE payment options.
- Receive and Download E-Tickets: After successful payment, your e-tickets will be sent to your email.
- Download or Print E-Tickets: These will be scanned at the stadium gates for entry.
- Physical Purchase Option (For UAE Residents): Tickets may also be available at box offices at Dubai International Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium, closer to match days.