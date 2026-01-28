Scotland in a race against time to find sponsors before T20 World Cup 2026

Scotland’s unexpected entry into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has presented several challenges in front of the team management. With only 15 days left for the tournament to begin, Scotland still has to complete basic arrangements such as visas, sponsors, and playing jerseys.

After Bangladesh refused to play against India, the ICC included Scotland at the last moment in the 20-team tournament. Due to this decision, Scotland has been forced to make all preparations within a very limited time frame.

Scotland currently does not have a confirmed sponsor for the tournament, and even the team jerseys are yet to be finalized.

Afghanistan-born Junaid Ishaq Included in World Cup Squad

Edinburgh: Scotland has included Afghanistan-born fast bowler Junaid Ishaq in its 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup starting on February 7. Richie Berrington will captain the side, which includes 11 players who were also part of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

Scotland’s recent form has been encouraging, and head coach Shane Burger expressed confidence in the team’s balance. Junaid Ishaq is among those players who have been included in the squad for the first time. The fast bowler recently became eligible to represent Scotland after fulfilling residency requirements.

Scotland’s T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations: Racing Against Time

Scotland’s road to the T20 World Cup 2026 has been anything but smooth. Their inclusion in the tournament came at short notice, forcing the team into a race against time. Unlike established cricketing nations, Scotland entered the build-up phase with logistical hurdles staring them in the face rather than warm-up fixtures.

Off-Field Battles Before On-Field Ones

“If we’ve got kits, that’s a bonus. If not, you might see us in our regular Cricket Scotland playing kits,” Cricket Scotland’s chief executive from Australia, Trudy Lindblade, said. “We’ve got seven days to turn around a sponsor.” Lindblade told BBC. Before a ball is bowled, Scotland has had to tackle challenges off the field. Sponsorship confirmations, finalizing team jerseys, and securing visas have become urgent priorities. Visa concerns, particularly for players with complex documentation histories, added to the uncertainty. Yet, the management has remained confident that the squad will assemble in time.

Squad Stability Amid Chaos

Despite the rushed preparations, Scotland have leaned on continuity. The core of the squad remains unchanged from recent tournaments, giving the side much-needed stability. Richie Berrington’s leadership has been central to keeping the group focused, ensuring that distractions outside the dressing room do not seep onto the field.

Fresh Faces, New Energy

One of the positives in Scotland’s preparation has been the inclusion of new talent. Fast bowler Junaid Ishaq, eligible after completing residency requirements, adds pace and variety to the attack. His inclusion reflects Scotland’s long-term vision of expanding their talent pool while staying competitive at the highest level.

Scotland, replacing Bangladesh in Group C, will face West Indies on February 7 in Kolkata. They’ll also play Italy and England at the same venue, before concluding their group stage against Nepal in Mumbai.